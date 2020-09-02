Polk County now 3-6 after weekend and Monday action

WISNER – The Polk County Slammers traveled to Wisner, Pilger over the weekend for tournament action and made the trip back in that same direction for Monday night action in Leigh, NE.
It was a rough weekend and Monday for the Slammers as they saw their record dip 3-6 as they went 1-2 in Wisner and lost a tough 6-5 decision to HWY 91 on Monday night.
Polk County dropped a 10-6 decision to O’Neill; were3 blanked 5-0 by the host Northeast Nebraska team, but did come away with a 3-1 win over Logan View/Scribner/Snyder.
Polk County (3-6) will make their home debut on Thursday night as they host the St. Paul Wildcats at Cross County High School.
Polk County 3, LVSS 1
Polk County outhit the LV/SS Raiders 9-8 and used a two-run bottom of the fifth to break away from a 1-1 tie.
LVSS (4-3) led 1-0 on a Bobbi Reppert RBI single in the first and the Cougars came back to tie the game with a run in the bottom of the third.
In the Slammers fifth, Josi Noble who was 2 for 3 at the plate drove in one of her two runs, while the other run scored was unearned.
Along with Noble, freshman Kylee Krol, Sadie Sunday and Emma Jones all had two hits.
On the mound, Christina Rystrom picked up the win with six innings of work as she allowed the eight hits; one run which was unearned and she had six strikeouts.
O’Neill 10, Polk County 6
The O’Neill Eagles pushed across four runs in the top of the third, only to see that lead evaporate with the Slammers scoring five times in the bottom of the frame.
The Eagles tied the game in the fourth and blew it open with five runs in the fifth.
Polk County was able to score once in the fifth, but the game ended with the time limit after five innings.
Polk County had seven hits with two each from Rystrom and Courtney Sunday. Both Rystrom and Sunday recorded a triple in the game.
Picking up two RBIs each was Rystrom and Noble.
O’Neill’s Carissa Reisser, Car had four of the Eagles 11 hits and drove in one run. The only other player with multiple hits was Alyssa Fehringer with two.
Rystrom suffered the loss with five innings pitched and five K’s.
NEN 5, Polk County 0
All the Slammers could muster off NEN starter Macy Stuhr was four hits.
Those belonged to Kayleigh Pinney, Rystrom and Courtney Sunday and Emma Roberts.
NEN (7-1) scored twice in the second and added three more in the third as they scored one unearned run on three Polk County errors.
The NEN girls were led offensively by Paige Schuster, Carson Miller and Reese Kneifl with two hits each.
NEN is a combination of Wisner-Pilger/Pender/Bancroft-Rosalie and Lyons Decatur Northeast.
Highway 91 6, Polk County 5
On Monday night the Slammers headed back to northern Nebraska to Leigh to take on HWY 91, a combination made up from players from Leigh/Clarkson and Howells-Dodge.
No line score was available from Monday night’s game as HWY 91 won the game 6-5.
The Slammers managed eight hits as they were led by Pinney who had three hits in three at bats, scored a run and drove in another.
Noble and Rystrom accounted for one RBI each. Rystrom also had the only extra base hit and that was double.
Rystrom allowed nine hits; she gave up six runs, with three earned and she recorded two strikeouts.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!