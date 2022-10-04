Polk County loses heartbreaker to Central City

CENTRAL CITY – There is not much separation between the Polk County Slammers and the Central City Bison.

To be exact it is just two runs in two games, both wins by the Bison.

The second win came in the finals of the C-7 subdistrict on Monday night when twice the Bison came from behind in the late and extra innings to pick up the 5-4 win and take the season series 2-0.

Despite the loss, the Polk County team’s 23-10 record along with some impressive wins over the course of the season have them in the district finals where they will take on the Gothenburg Swedes at noon on Saturday in Gothenburg.

The two teams have met one time this year and it was a 13-1 win for the Swedes in Gothenburg back on September 13.

Monday night the Slammers and the Bison each scored a run in the first, but after that Polk County starter Courtney Sunday and Central City junior Jerzie Schindler took over.

Both pitchers held the other team scoreless until the top of the seventh when Polk County broke through to get to Schindler with two runs. Schindler, who struck out 16 in the first meeting a 4-3 Central City win, finished the game on Monday night with eight innings of work, 164 pitches and 14 strikeouts.

Junior Kylee Krol singled with one out and Lindee Kelley doubled to score Krol and put the Slammers up 2-1.

Polk County recorded their third hit in a row when junior Emma Recker singled to plate Kelley and give the Slammers a 3-1 lead headed to the bottom of the seventh.

A walk followed by a Schindler double put runners at second and third with none out for the Bison. A one-out ground out made it 3-2.

An Ava Steinke single scored the tying run with two outs and the two teams were headed to extra innings.

With Kaleena Nuttelman starting out at second and advancing to third on a Roberta Himes sacrifice bunt, a Sierra Boden sacrifice fly put the Slammers back on top 4-3.

Central City followed the same recipe as the Slammers when Celeste Moser was placed at second and sacrificed to third with one out. Steinke ripped her second hit and scored courtesy runner Emma Brandes to tie the game at 4-4.

Schindler was intentionally walked and a bunt single off the bat of Payton Burbach scored the winning run.

Sunday allowed five runs on 11 hits and she struck out three. The junior tossed 108 pitches.

Polk County’s offense had five hits with Savanna Boden the team leader with two hits in four at-bats and two RBIs. Krol, Kelley and Recker had the other three.

Schindler had four hits in four trips, while Caleigh Botsch and Steinke had two each.

Central City will host Ponca on Friday at noon.