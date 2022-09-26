Polk County hits the 20 win mark in 2-1 record at Adams Central

HASTINGS – The Polk Slammers improved to 20-9 on the year with a 2-1 record at the Adams Central invite this past weekend in Hastings at the USA Softball complex.

Polk County opened the day with a 10-2 win over Holdrege/Adams Central, but dropped a tough 8-5 decision to the Wayne Blue Devils.

The Slammers bounced back with an 11-7 win over Class B Gering in the finale.

Polk County 10, HAC 2

The Slammers had 13 hits in the win as sophomores Kylee Nuttelman and Lindee Kelley led the team with three each.

Nuttelman was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Kelley was 3 for 4 with two runs scored, one RBI and she hit her fourth home run of the season.

Also cranking a long ball for the Slammers was freshman Adrienne Waller who went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and she drove in one run. Waller’s long ball was her third of the season.

Senior Sierra Boden also had double figures in hits with two and she drove in three runs.

Junior Courtney Sunday recorded the win as she pitched all seven innings; allowed four hits and sent eight batters back to the dugout via the strikeout.

Wayne 8, Polk County 5

The Blue Devils five-run third proved to be too much for the Slammers to bounce back from as they missed their chance to make the title game.

Polk County scored three times in the top of the first on RBI singles by both Kelley and Sunday. A Waller double plated the team’s third run.

The Slammers had three of their seven hits in the first inning and after that only managed single runs in the fourth and sixth innings.

Waller led the offense with two hits. Sunday pitched five innings before the time ran out. Of the eight runs she allowed seven were earned and she had one K.

Polk County 11, Gering 7

There was no lack of offense in this game.

The two teams combined for 18 runs and 21 hits as the Slammers scored six times in the second to open a lead they would never give up.

Gering trimmed the Polk County advantage in half to 6-3 in the top of third, but the Slammers matched that in the bottom half of the frame to open the 9-3 lead.

Three players, junior Kylee Krol, Nuttelman and Savanna Boden all had two hits in the win.

Nuttelman led the Slammers with three RBIs, while Krol and Boden finished with two each. Polk County had five extra base hits in the win including a triple by Boden.

Sunday pitched five innings allowing 10 hits, seven runs and recorded one strikeout. Recker pitched the final frame and she gave up just one hit.

Polk County, 20-9, is back in action tonight as they host No. 6 Aquinas.