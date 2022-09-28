Polk County gets huge win over Class C No. 4 Aquinas

STROMSBURG – After the Class C No. 4 David City Aquinas Monarchs took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Polk County erased the deficit and never looked back as they defeated the Monarchs 6-2 in one of the key Tuesday night matchups.

Polk County Slammers starting pitcher Courtney Sunday only allowed the Monarchs five hits in the win and after the first inning run she never gave up another one until the top of the sixth and by then the Slammers had built a 4-2 lead.

In the bottom of the first, junior speedster Kylee Krol got the Slammers on the board when she legged out a two-run inside the park home run to put the Slammers up 2-1.

Polk County would add to their lead in the third when a sacrifice by Krol allowed the third run to score and a wild pitch by the Monarch pitcher made it 4-1.

Aquinas (17-8) cut the lead to 4-2 in the sixth, but the Slammers answered with two in the bottom half of the inning.

A triple off the bat of freshman Adrienne Waller and an error allowed two runs to score to make it 6-2.

In the Aquinas seventh inning the Monarchs went in order as the Slammers improved to 21-9 on the year.

Polk County finished with seven hits. Krol was 1 for 2 with a run scored and three RBIs; Roberta Hines was 1 for 2 with a run batted in. Sierra Boden, Savanna Boden, Emma Recker and Sunday all had one hit.

Polk County had three extra base hits as Sunday also doubled to go with Waller’s triple and Krol’s home run.

The Monarchs were led at the plate by senior Claire Wisnieski who had two hits which included a double. Junior Jordyn Bohuslavsky homered for Aquinas

Sunday, had six strikeouts and never walked a batter while throwing 57 strikes in 81 pitches. Aquinas pitcher sophomore Brooklyn Stutzman struck out nine, gave up seven hits and six runs, five earned.

Polk County is back in action today as they travel to Pierce.

The Slammers will open subdistrict action on Monday, October 3 and based on the wildcard points will be the second seed in the C-7 sub at Central City. Also in that district will be Boone Central and Twin River.

The official seedings will be out later this week.

Aquinas (17-8) 100 001 0-2 5 4

Polk County (21-9) 202 002 x-6 7 2