Polk County gets double-header sweep at home triangular

STROMSBURG-After breaking into the Class C rankings on Monday in the Lincoln Journal Star and dropping a 4-3 final to preseason No. 10 Central City on Tuesday night, the PC Slammers were back on the field Thursday night at their home triangular.

The Slammers hammered Schuyler pitching for 14 hits, and Schuyler added to their own misery with six errors in Polk County’s 17-0 three-inning win.

In the second game, the hosts scored four runs in both the third and fourth innings and broke away from a 4-4 tie with Boone Central for an 8-4 victory.

Polk County (6-1) will be on the road Saturday at the Wisner-Pilger Invite. They will face Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at 11:45 a.m. in their first game.

Polk County 17, Schuyler 0

A 13-run first inning was more than enough offense for the Slammers on their way to the double-digit win.

Polk County had 14 hits as 14 players logged an at-bat. Sierra Boden and Courtney Sunday notched the only two multi-hit games for the Slammers, as Boden went 2 for 2 and Sunday finished 2 for 2 with a double and four RBIs.

Freshman Adrienne Waller collected a double and drove in a run offensively. She also picked up the win on the mound, going three innings and allowing just one Schuyler hit. She also recorded six K’s.

Polk County 8, Boone Central 4

After the Boone Central Cardinals drew even at 4-4 with a three-run top of the third, a Boden single with two outs gave Polk County a 5-4 lead. Sophomore Lindee Kelley followed with a two-RBI single and junior Emma Recker drove in a fourth run on a double to make it 8-4 and account for the final margin.

Polk County finished the game with nine hits as Sunday led the team with three hits – including a double – and drove in a trio of runs. Kelley and Recker both notched two hits; the former legged out a triple and drove in two runs and the latter finished with a double and a pair of RBIs.

Sunday went the distance on the hill, scattering four runs – two earned – on eight hits and a pair of walks across five innings of work. She also fanned 11 Cardinal batters.