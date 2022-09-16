Polk County, FCEMF take on St. Cecilia softball tri

HASTINGS – The Polk County Slammers and Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers were both in action at the Hastings St. Cecilia tri Thursday. Polk County dropped a hard-fought tilt with the Hawkettes by a 5-4 margin but rebounded with a 7-4 win over the Panthers to end the day. FCEMF, meanwhile, dropped both contests.

Polk County 7, FCEMF 4

FCEMF took a 1-0 lead into the top of the fourth, where the Panthers tacked on two more runs on an Emma Meyer RBI single and a passed ball. Trailing by three, the Slammers mounted a rally in the bottom of the inning.

Emma Recker led off the frame with a single, and Adrienne Waller cashed in with a double into left field to plate the first Polk County run. However, Panthers pitcher Amy Lauby retired the next two batters to end the threat.

FCEMF got the run right back in the top of the fifth thanks to a Polk County error but could not maintain their cushion. A walk and Kylee Krol single put a pair of runners on for Savanna Boden, who cashed in with an RBI single on a ground ball up the middle to make it 4-2.

The Panthers went to the bullpen, as Ashley Braun entered for Lauby and promptly walked Lindee Kelley to load the bases. A ground ball recorded the first out, but it also allowed Krol to score on the play and trim the deficit to one run.

Courtney Sunday stepped to the dish and ripped a two-run single into left field, putting the Slammers on top 5-4. A Panther error tacked on another run, while Kaleena Nuttelman drove in the sixth run of the inning on a two-out single up the middle before FCEMF finally recorded the third out.

The Panthers went down in order in the top of the sixth, and the time limit went into effect in the bottom of the frame to seal a 7-4 Slammers victory.

Polk County outhit FCEMF 9-6, led by a three-hit day from Boden. Kroll added a pair of singles as the duo combined for five of the Slammers’ nine hits. Waller added an RBI double for the only extra-base hit of the game, while Recker, Sunday and Nuttelman recorded the team’s other knocks.

Sierra Boden did not record a hit but drew three of the team’s four walks and reached base safely in every plate appearance.

Meyer and Lilly Ellison notched multi-hit games for FCEMF, while Shelby Lawver and Lauby added singles for the Panthers.

Waller got the start in the circle and picked up a no-decision, as the freshman allowed three runs – two earned – on five hits with four Ks in 3 2/3 innings. Sunday tossed 2 1/3 innings of relief to earn the win, giving up one unearned run on a hit with a strikeout.

Lauby took the loss in the circle for FCEMF, allowing four runs on seven hits and a pair of walks with two strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings of work. Braun tossed 2/3 of an inning in relief and gave up three runs – only one of which was earned – on a pair of hits and two walks with one K.

St. Cecilia 5, Polk County 4

The Hawkettes led 5-0 after three before the Slammers nearly came all the way back, scoring their first run on a Sunday RBI single with one out in the top of the fourth. However, a strikeout and a pop out left the bases juiced.

Still trailing 5-1 after five innings, Polk County mounted one last rally in the sixth. Savanna Boden doubled and Kelley singled to put two in scoring position with nobody out for Recker, who singled home Boden to make it 5-2. However, Kelley was thrown out at the plate for the first out.

A Sunday single put runners on the corners for Waller, who cranked a two-run double into left field to trim the deficit to one. That’s as close as Polk County would get, however, as consecutive pop outs ended the inning and the time limit took effect in the bottom of the sixth as St. Cecilia held on 5-4.

The Slammers outhit the Hawkettes 8-7 but could not overcome three errors in the field. Boden, Kelley and Sunday all tallied multiple hits for Polk County, while Recker and Waller recorded the other base knocks.

Sunday picked up the loss in the circle, allowing five runs – four earned – on seven hits and a trio of walks with six Ks in 5 1/3 innings.

St. Cecilia 7, FCEMF 2

St. Cecilia scored in each of the first three innings – including a three-run second – and the Panthers couldn’t recover in a 7-2 loss.

Kaili Head recorded two of FCEMF’s six hits and drove in a run, while Lawver tallied a hit and an RBI. The Panthers’ other base knocks went to Faith Engle, Lauby and Ellison.

Braun got the start in the circle and picked up the loss, allowing five runs – just two of them earned – on five hits with a strikeout in 3 1/3 innings. Lauby tossed 3 2/3 frames in relief and gave up two runs – one earned – on a pair of hits and three walks. She fanned one St. Cecilia batter.

Neither pitcher got much help from their defense, as the four of the Hawkettes’ seven runs scored were unearned.