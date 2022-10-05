Polk County and FCEMF set to play in district softball finals this weekend

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers punched their ticket on Monday night with a 13-1 win over the Centennial Broncos in the Class C-6 subdistrict finals in Geneva.

That win earned the Panthers a seat at the district finals table where they will take on the No. 1 seed Hastings St. Cecilia Bluehawks on Friday for a berth in the Class C State Championships starting on Wednesday at the USA Softball Complex.

Despite losing their subdistrict final in eight innings to Central City 5-4, the Polk County Slammers earned the No. 10 seed and will head to Gothenburg for their second meeting with the Swedes on Saturday at 12 noon.

Gothenburg owns a 14-1 win over the Polk County girls earlier this year.

FCEMF and Hastings St. Cecilia will play at 12 noon.