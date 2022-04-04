Points sparse for Duke boys at Platteview T&F invite

SPRINGFIELD – The Waverly Vikings won all three relays and rolled to 126 points and a first place finish at the Platteview Invite on Friday.

The second place Wahoo Warriors were 49 points back with 77, third went to Omaha Skutt with 72, fourth was Platteview with 66 and also with a top five finish was South Sioux City with 39 points.

The Vikings won seven of the 17 events.

York had one champion and scored 15 points on their way to an 11th place finish out of 13 teams.

York’s only win came from junior Jude Collingham in the shot put where he threw 46-10, over a foot better than his 45-6 ¾ to date. In the discus, Dalton Snodgrass added two more points

In the 1600 and 3200 races, junior Colin Pinneo took sixth and fifth place respectively.

York heads to Waverly on Friday for the Viking Invite scheduled to get underway at 10 a.m.