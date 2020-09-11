Pohl’s grand slam closes the door on Aurora

AURORA – The York Dukes went to the seventh inning on Thursday night looking to pad their 5-2 lead over Aurora.
They did a lot more than that as they scored five times, four of those crossing the plate on a Mattie Pohl grand slam home run as the Dukes defeated Aurora 10-5 to even their season record at 5-5 on the year.
“This was a big conference win. We knew that with their record they were scoring a lot of runs against their opponents,” York head coach Kent Meyers said. “This is a huge confidence builder.”
York trailed 2-1 as it batted in the fifth.
A single to lead off the inning by Rebecca Libich, followed by a Cori Combs safety and an RBI single from Lauryn Haggadone, gave York the 3-2 lead. The tying run had scored earlier on an Aurora error.
With Haggadone on base, senior Meaghan Rowe launched a shot over the fence to make it 5-2. Rowe was 3 for 3 in the game with three runs scored and three RBIs.
Aurora got a run back in the fifth on a Taryn McKinney RBI double.
Both teams were scoreless in the sixth setting up the big five-run seventh for the Dukes.
With one out Combs singled, Haggadone followed right behind her with her second hit of the night and Rowe drove in Combs to make it 6-3.
With the bases loaded, Pohl, a junior, capped the inning with a grand slam to make it 10-3 and the Huskies, despite scoring twice in the seventh, never threatened the York lead.
The Dukes finished with 12 hits, just one more than the Huskies.
Along with Rowe’s three hit night, Combs, Haggadone and Libich each had one hit. York left just four runners on base, while the hosts stranded nine.
The Huskies were led by Kylie Larson with a 4 for 4 night, while both McKinney and Eva Fahrnbruch had two hits each.
Rowe went the distance on the mound as she scattered 11 hits and allowed five runs, all earned. She recorded three strikeouts.
“Meaghan Rowe pitched a great game, fielded her position really well, along with the rest of the team,” Meyers said. “Aurora is a good hitting team, a real solid team. But Meaghan found a way to work around them. Proud of what this team is doing right now.”
York (5-5) will return home on Tuesday night to host the No. 10 Beatrice Lady Orange at 6:30 p.m. at the York Ballpark Complex.
The Dukes will also be back in Hastings next Thursday as they face Centennial and Adams Central in triangular action at the Smith Softball Complex.
York (5-5)
000 140 5-10 12 0
Aurora (8-3)
000 210 2- 5 11 0
