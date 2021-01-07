Pohl drills four 3s as York girls stay unbeaten

YORK — The busy week continued for the York Dukes girls basketball team. So did its winning streak.

York, which was recently rated No. 2 in Class B and No. 10 in the state by the Omaha World-Herald, picked up a 55-33 win over the Columbus Scotus Shamrocks on Thursday night to run its season record to a perfect 11-0.

It’s been a hectic schedule lately for the Dukes, who are almost done with their four-games-in-six-days stretch. They beat Waverly this past Monday, Schuyler on Tuesday, the aforementioned Shamrocks on Thursday and will end this week in Grand Island on Saturday when they battle the Northwest Vikings (4-6).

Behind eight made 3-pointers, the Dukes’ shot making was on point in the win. So was junior guard Mattie Pohl, who was feeling it from long range as she hit four treys and finished with a game-high 20 points. Pohl scored 21 in Tuesday night’s win in Schuyler.

“She did a great job tonight,” York head coach Matt Kern said of Pohl. “I thought her teammates did a great job getting her the ball and she was feeling it. That’s what makes this team special — you have a number of players that can show up on any given night, and Mattie did tonight.”