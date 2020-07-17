STROMSBURG – No one knows at this point if there will be a high school fall sports season or not.
For now, the fall sports athletes continue to get back in shape and the camps across the state are going full steam straight ahead.
On Wednesday, eight varsity and junior varsity teams were at Cross County High School for a team volleyball camp. Local teams included York, Centennial, Fillmore Central and Cross County.
Everything was pretty normal with the exception of no shaking hands after a match, no using the water fountains and the teams did not switch sides as is custom following the first set. Other safety precautions were also in place.
Cross County and Centennial head coaches Autumn Capler and Alex Anstine both shared their thoughts on how important they felt the fall sports season is to the student-athletes.
“I think for the mental state of the athlete, it’s critical. I know that sports may not seem all that important, but some kids live and breathe for sports,” Capler said. “I have some seniors that want to go play college ball somewhere, so it would be so unfair to not have a fall season. Unfortunately it is completely out of our control and we just have to wait and see.”
Anstine said she and her coaches field questions daily about the season and what is going to happen.
“I have girls asking us coaches daily if we know what it is going to look like in the fall and it’s so hard to tell them that we don’t know if we will be allowed to have our fall season or not,” Anstine said. “The girls have done a great job this summer with following all the guidelines our school has set. Our attendance has been really great this summer as I think the kids are just happy to get out of the house and do something. These kids just want to play.”
Both Centennial and Cross County return a lot of experience and both schools are excited to get the chance to see how far they can go.
Wednesday’s camp was a chance to work out the bugs and build team chemistry after a long period of being quarantined from any type of sports activities from March to mid-June.
“Today’s camp showed us some things that we need to continue to work on and it also showed us coaches some really great things,” Anstine said. “I am really excited about this season as we have a lot of experience returning and they are really a great group of girls who work very hard on and off the court.”
Capler gave credit to weight coach Quinn Peterson for helping the girls get back in shape.
“There was a little bit of a letdown and that was to be expected. I was thankful we could get them here in June because we have a great weight coach (Quinn Peterson) – he does a great job and does phenomenal work,” Capler said. “We were rough volleyball-skill wise and we were way more out of shape than normal for this time of year. Definitely a different summer coming in, but now they are starting to get back and get stronger and building from there.”
With the summer camp season winding down and the first fall practice scheduled for Aug. 10 and the first games of the fall season starting on Aug. 27, a decision from the NSAA could be coming soon.
“We have a lot of seniors returning and I know they would be super bummed if volleyball got canceled. They have been waiting four years for their senior season. These kids want to be involved with school activities so badly, not only for the social aspects but they also love the competition,” Anstine said. “I myself would be very sad if our fall season would be canceled, especially with all the work the kids are putting in this summer. We are crossing our fingers that the NSAA can figure out a way for us to stay safe and have a fall season.”
Capler was frank and open when she said, “If it doesn’t happen I don’t know what I’ll do. It will be a real heartbreaker. We have a real good returning group and a huge senior class for us this year. They want it just as bad as anyone. I’m praying. We have a mindset that everything is normal until it’s not. We are going to prep like we are going to have a regular season and pray that we do.”
Cross County Camp Results
Varsity Gold Champion: Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, Runner-up: Cross County
Varsity Silver Campion: Centennial, Runner-up: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Junior Varsity Gold; York, Runner-up Elgin Public/Pope John
Junior Varsity Silver: BDS, Runner-up H/LHF
