Play fast. Controlled. Smart. No. 10 Centennial hoping to knock off No. 9 Wilber-Clatonia

UTICA – After knocking off a then-rated Bishop Neumann squad 27-14 last week at home, the Centennial Broncos are set to host another strong opponent this Friday – the Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines.
It’ll be a top-10 showdown in Class C-2, as Wilber-Clatonia (3-1) enters the game No. 9 in the Omaha World-Herald while Centennial (3-3) is No. 10.
One of the reasons Centennial got the win over Bishop Neumann was consistency from Monday through Friday, head coach Evan Klanecky said.
“We talk a lot about beating a team starting Monday at practice and through the week getting ‘money in the bank’ so that on Friday there’s no doubt in our minds,” he said. “We’ve also felt the power of momentum through the course of a game the last couple of weeks, and that’s been good.”
The Broncos stuck to the game plan and focused on doing their specific job each play. Centennial outrushed Bishop Neumann 332-228 and saw its dual-threat senior quarterback, Cooper Gierhan, rush for 270 yards and three touchdowns.
“Against a good team like Bishop Neumann, not trying to do too much and focusing on our individual reads and assignments really helps,” Klanecky said said.
While Centennial got past Bishop Neumann last week, Wilber-Clatonia lost its first game to No. 7 Yutan, 28-14. The Wolverines have had two games on their schedule – vs. Sandy Creek on Sept. 18 and at Bishop Neumann on Sept. 25 – canceled while the Broncos have played all six of theirs.
Wilber-Clatonia’s offense will come into the game averaging 20.5 points and 294.5 total yards, 148 rushing and 146 passing. It’s a balanced attack that does a good job of being multiple with its personnel and formations.
“They do a great job of not having tendencies, showing multiple formations and being balanced on such things as run-to-pass, field-to-boundary and to- and away-from strength,” Klanecky said.
Klanecky knows the Centennial defense, led by leading tacklers Carson Fehlhafer, Jayden Hartshorn and Jared Bailey, will likely see staple plays like speed option and iso runs out of slot and trips formations from the Wolverines.
The Broncos’ defense is allowing 22.3 points per game, but in the past two games it’s given up just 15 and 14 points against Syracuse and Bishop Neumann, respectively.
Wilber-Clatonia quarterback Coy Rosentreader is completing 60 percent of his passes (45-of-75) for 574 yards and six touchdowns against just one interception. Centennial’s defensive backfield, led by talented senior corner Will Saunders, who has a team-high four picks this season, will need to keep an eye on big-play receiver Devin Homolka. Homolka has nine receptions, three of which have gone for scores, and is averaging 24.9 yards per catch.
The Wolverine defense has been stout this season, allowing just 11.7 points each game. Klanecky said he and his coaching staff have been working on being prepared for multiple looks from the Wilber-Clatonia D, including four- and five-man fronts, with either a single-high safety or cover-0, with man coverage on Bronco receivers across the board.
“We have things for both, and they may switch in the middle of the series,” Klanecky said of the Wolverine defense. “We have to be ready to make quick adjustments, both coaching and playing.”
Centennial’s offense has struggled to find the end zone at times this season, and averages 15.5 points and 295.3 total yards, 155 rushing and 140 passing.
On the season Gierhan has 1,222 total yards. He leads the team in rushing, with 479 yards and five touchdowns, and has thrown for 743 yards and four scores. Expect Wilber-Clatonia’s top tacklers, Adam Kotas and Sawyer Kunc, to be the ones greeting Gierhan and Broncos’ running back Maj Nisly most often on Friday night.
Gierhan’s favorite target in the passing game is junior wideout Jake Bargen, who has 31 catches for 412 yards and two touchdowns.
For his team to go home with a win, playing fast, controlled and smart football will be important.
“Against their offense we have to be ready for many things, and playing fast and reacting will be key,” Klanecky said. “Offensively, we’ll need to control the game with tempo and complete drives down the field. We’ve also struggled with very untimely penalties, and I would like us to have better awareness of situational football so we don’t put ourselves in bad situations or make a bad situation worse.”
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
