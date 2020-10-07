Play fast. Controlled. Smart. No. 10 Centennial hoping to knock off No. 9 Wilber-Clatonia

Wilber-Clatonia’s offense will come into the game averaging 20.5 points and 294.5 total yards, 148 rushing and 146 passing. It’s a balanced attack that does a good job of being multiple with its personnel and formations.

“They do a great job of not having tendencies, showing multiple formations and being balanced on such things as run-to-pass, field-to-boundary and to- and away-from strength,” Klanecky said.

Klanecky knows the Centennial defense, led by leading tacklers Carson Fehlhafer, Jayden Hartshorn and Jared Bailey, will likely see staple plays like speed option and iso runs out of slot and trips formations from the Wolverines.

The Broncos’ defense is allowing 22.3 points per game, but in the past two games it’s given up just 15 and 14 points against Syracuse and Bishop Neumann, respectively.

Wilber-Clatonia quarterback Coy Rosentreader is completing 60 percent of his passes (45-of-75) for 574 yards and six touchdowns against just one interception. Centennial’s defensive backfield, led by talented senior corner Will Saunders, who has a team-high four picks this season, will need to keep an eye on big-play receiver Devin Homolka. Homolka has nine receptions, three of which have gone for scores, and is averaging 24.9 yards per catch.