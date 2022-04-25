Pinneo wins 3200 to lead Duke boys' finishes in the Yowell Classic

YORK – Powered by Hogan Wingrove with wins in both of the hurdles and the triple jump, along with Grant Schere blazing to wins in the 100 and 200 meters, Waverly racked up 190 points and left the rest of the Yowell Classic boys field in the dust.

The Vikings also won all three relays and Landon Scott won the high jump and Cole Murray the 800.

Second place Norris finished with 128 points and third place Seward came in with 81. Norris had two wins and Seward’s Kalen Knott won the pole vault for the Bluejays’ only top finish

The York Dukes placed fourth with 37 points. Junior Colin Pinneo captured the 3200 and teammate Gabe Zarraga was fourth. Pinneo took the lead on the third lap of the 1600, but Norris Tanner Cooper passed Pinneo about the 100 meter mark of the final lap and Pinneo finished second.

Of the Dukes’ 37 team points, 23 were registered in the two distance races where Zarraga also scored in the 1600 with a sixth place finish.

York was strong in the throws where they picked up 10 more points with Dalton Snodgrass third in the discus and Jude Collingham fourth in the shot put.

The final Duke points came from the 4x400 relay that took fourth place. See team members listed below.

The Dukes will make the first of two trips to Holdrege in less than a week on Friday for the Holdrege Invite, then head right back to Duster land on Thursday, May 5 for the Central Conference Championships.

Boys team scoring-1.Waverly 190, 2.Norris 128, 3.Seward 81, 4.York 37, 5.Beatrice 35, 6.Crete 30, 7.Fairbury 23

Event winners, York athletes who placed and new meet records.

100-1.Grant Schere, WAV 10.83

200-1.Grant Schere, WAV 22.16

400-1.Alex Leuenberger, WAV 50.78

800-1.Cole Murray, WAV 2:01.57

1600-1.Tanner Cooper, NOR 4:44.32, 2.Colin Pinneo, YRK 4:49.80, 6.Gabe Zarraga, YRK 5:05.81

3200-1.Colin Pinneo, YRK 10:30.51, 4.Gabe Zarraga, YRK 11:09.08

110HH-1.Hogan Wingrove, WAV 14.98

300IH-1.Hogan Wingrove, WAV 40.40

4x100-1.Waverly 43.92

4x400-1.Waverly 3:26.34- New Meet record. Old record York in 1997, 4.York 4:02.11 (Wyatt Gartner, Collin Kotschwar, Anthony White, Eli Nething)

4x800-1.Waverly 10:17.68

High Jump-1.Landon Scott, WAV 6-0

Pole Vault-1.Kalen Knott, SEW 13-6

Long Jump-1.Preston Witulski, BEA 21-5 ¾

Triple Jump-1.Hogan Wingrove, WAV 42-7

Discus-1.Cale Bessler, CRE 157-02, 3.Dalton Snodgrass, YRK 137-05

Shot Put-1.Eli Holt, NOR 49-8, 4.Jude Collingham, YRK 47-4 ½.