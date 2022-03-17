Pinneo medals for Dukes at Concordia Indoor

SEWARD – The York Dukes kicked off the 2022 track and field season Thursday afternoon at Concordia University for the Bulldog Track & Field Challenge. York scored six points on the day to finish 12th in the 13-team field.

Lakeview finished atop the team leaderboard with 79.5 points, just ahead of Blair’s 79. Aurora scored 73 points to round out the top three.

Junior Colin Pinneo scored the Dukes’ only points Thursday, as he turned in a solid performance in the 1600-meter run. Pinneo finished in a shade over five minutes to win bronze, clocking in with a time of 5:00.20. James Bonde (5:13.01) and Gabe Zarraga (5:16.16) did not score but cracked the top 10, finishing in eighth and 10th, respectively.

Jude Collingham cracked the top eight in the shot put but just missed out on scoring, as the junior recorded a distance of 45-06½ and placed eighth.

Hudson Holoch added another eighth-place finish for York in the pole vault, clearing 10 feet.

The Dukes placed 10th in the 4x400 when Pinneo, Eli Nething, Collin Kotschwar and Declan Peterson crossed the tape in 4:08.40.

York returns to action Wednesday afternoon for the Platteview Invite. The meet is scheduled to begin at 1:30.