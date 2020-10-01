Pinneo leads York Boys XC to third place at home invite

YORK-The Hastings Tigers behind the 1-2 finish of senior runners Jaydon Welsh and Landon Eckhardt led the Tigers to the team championship at the York Invite held at the York Country Club on Thursday.

The Tigers finished with 28 points, Waverly was second with 39 and York just three points off Waverly’s second place with 42.

The Dukes welcomed back sophomore Colin Pinneo who led the York third place finish with a time of 17 minutes, 18.14 seconds for third place.

Taking home sixth place was sophomore Gabe Zarraga with a time of 18:00.77 and York’s third medal went around the neck of junior Jackson Schmidt as he broke the tape at 18:34.17.

The final score for the Dukes was turned in by junior Nick Conrad who was clocked at 19:24.89 and earned a 19th place effort.

“It was great having Colin Pinneo back today. He ran a solid race finishing third,” commented York head coach Eric Rasmussen. “Gabe Zarraga had another solid race today. This was Gabe's highest finish in a meet. Jackson Schmid had a strong finish to sneak into the medals as well. Nick Conrad ran solid today as our final scorer”