Pinneo leads York Boys XC to third place at home invite

YORK-The Hastings Tigers behind the 1-2 finish of senior runners Jaydon Welsh and Landon Eckhardt led the Tigers to the team championship at the York Invite held at the York Country Club on Thursday.
The Tigers finished with 28 points, Waverly was second with 39 and York just three points off Waverly’s second place with 42.
The Dukes welcomed back sophomore Colin Pinneo who led the York third place finish with a time of 17 minutes, 18.14 seconds for third place.
Taking home sixth place was sophomore Gabe Zarraga with a time of 18:00.77 and York’s third medal went around the neck of junior Jackson Schmidt as he broke the tape at 18:34.17.
The final score for the Dukes was turned in by junior Nick Conrad who was clocked at 19:24.89 and earned a 19th place effort.
“It was great having Colin Pinneo back today. He ran a solid race finishing third,” commented York head coach Eric Rasmussen. “Gabe Zarraga had another solid race today. This was Gabe's highest finish in a meet. Jackson Schmid had a strong finish to sneak into the medals as well. Nick Conrad ran solid today as our final scorer”
Fillmore Central senior Garrett Nichols came in 18 seconds behind Pinneo with a fourth place finish and a time of 17:36.31, while the Panthers also got a top 10 finish from freshman Conner Nun who came in 10th with a time of 18 minutes, 28.83 seconds.
The Panthers scoring was rounded out by freshman Verhage Hunter in 26th with a time of 19:41.83 and another freshman, Austin Wurtz in 33rd place with a clocking of 19:56.00.
The only other York runner was Trenton Ellis, a junior who finished in 63rd.
The Panthers Travis Meyer was 35th; Eli Myers finished in 51st and Bryson Hafer was 64th.
The Panthers team wise were fifth with 68 points, just five points off the fourth place pace of Adams Central.
York is back in action next Thursday when they compete in the Central Conference Meet at Ryder Park in Grand Island.
Boys scoring- 1.Hastings 28; 2.Waverly 39; 3.York 42; 4.Adams Central 63; 5.Fillmore Central 68; 6.Northwest 85; 7.Aurora 138.
