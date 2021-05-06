Pinneo is Dukes' event winner in league meet

AURORA - York sophomore Colin Pinneo accounted for 18 of the Dukes’ 33 points as York finished seventh in the 10-team field at the Central Conference Championships.
The Northwest Vikings matched the Viking girls as conference champions. Taking second was Lexington, which was the same order on the girls’ side. The Vikings held a substantial 120-89 lead when the final event ended.
Seward was third with 78.5 and in fourth place was Columbus Lakeview with 61.
The Dukes finished with 33 points.
The only win for York came from Pinneo who held off Adams Central’s Luke Boniface in the 3200 by just three seconds. Lexington’s Ian Salazar-Molina fell off the pace late. Pinneo was clocked at 9:56.29 which was a personal best for the sophomore, while Bonifas came across the tape at 9:59.46.
The positions were reversed in the 1600 where Bonifas edged Pinneo 4:39.72 to 4:39.89.
York’s Jackson Schmid qualified for the finals in both 110 hurdles and the 300 intermediate hurdles and placed in both. Schmid was clocked at 17.27 and finished fifth in the 110s and he was also fifth in the 300s with a time of 44:14, his personal record for the year.
The Dukes picked up six points from Jonny Newman in the long jump where he soared 19-10 ¼ for third place and he was fourth in the 200 with a time of 23.54, his personal record.
The Duke 4x400 and 4x800 relays finished just out of the points.
“Boys were led by Colin Pinneo and Jonny Newman. Colin looked strong in the 3200 finishing first and lost in the 1600 meters at the line. Colin gives everything he has every time he runs,” said York head coach Darrel Branz. “Jonny finished third in the long jump then just qualified for the finals in the 200 then improved his time to finish fourth. It's great to see a kid not be satisfied and get better in the finals. Jackson Schmid medaled fifth in both hurdles running well and keeps getting better every week.”
York will be in Fairbury next Thursday for the B-3 District. Field events will get underway at 10 a.m.
Team scoring - 1.Northwest 120; 2.Lexington 89; 3.Seward 78.5; 4.Columbus Lakeview 61; 5.Aurora 55; 6.Adams Central 51; 7.York 33; 8.Crete 26; 9.Holdrege 12; 10.Schuyler 1.5