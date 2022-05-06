Pinneo is Duke boys lone league champion

HOLDREGE - After a foggy start at the Central Conference Track and Field Championships on Friday in Holdrege, the sun broke out and the temperatures climbed giving the competitors a rare beautiful day to compete.

The Lexington Minutemen edged out Northwest for the title 100 to 92 and Aurora finished in third with 82 behind Carsen Staehr who claimed three individual championships.

The York Dukes scored in only one event, finished with 14 total points and ninth place in the 10-team field.

In the 3200, York junior Colin Pinneo won with a time of 10:18.45 and fellow junior Gabe Zarraga took fourth with a time of 10:59.59.

York did not put any relay teams together and their next best finish was a ninth place effort by sophomore Hudson Holoch in the pole vault where he went out after clearing 11-8.

In the 300 hurdles Joe Burgess, a sophomore, was 10th with a time of 46.96. That was the best time of the season to date for Burgess.

The task will not get any easier for the Dukes this coming Tuesday when they travel to Waverly for the B-3 District finals which get underway at 10 a.m.

Teams competing there include, Beatrice, Crete, Fairbury, Lincoln Christian, Milford, Norris, Raymond Central, Seward and Waverly.

Final team scoring-1.Lexington 100, 2.Northwest 92, 3.Aurora 82, 4.Columbus Lakeview 84, 5.Adams Central 58, 6.Seward 41, 7.Crete 20, 8.Holdrege 17, 9. York 14, 10.Schuyler 9.

Event winners and York athletes who scored in each event

100-1.Victor Isele, NW 11.07

200-1.Quentin Moses, LEX 22.23

400-1.Carsen Staehr, AUR 50.42

800-1.Turner Halvorsen, CLV 2:01.03

1600-1.Ian Salazar-Molina, LEX 4:26.19

3200-1.Colin Pinneo, YRK 10:18.45, 4.Gabe Zarraga, YRK 10:59.59

110H-1.Braxton Borer, CLV 15.65

300IH-1.Garrett Richardson, NW 41.26

4x100-1.Adams Central 44.12

4x400-1.Columbus Lakeview 3:31.46

4x800-1.Seward 8:32.20

Pole Vault-1.Caden Carlson, AUR 14-2

Long Jump-1.Carsen Staehr, AUR 21-4 ¾

Discus-1.Gage Griffith, AUR 167-02

Triple Jump-1.Carsen Staehr, AUR 43-9 ¼

High Jump-1.Breck Samuelson, AC 6-2

Shot Put-1.Gage Griffith, AUR 57-9