Pinneo clinches York boys' lone state track berth

WAVERLY – The York Dukes took to the track Tuesday for the B-3 district meet looking to clinch some spots in the Class B State Track and Field Championships next week at Burke High School in Omaha.

York finished the day with 15 points, eight of which came from Colin Pinneo in the 3200. The junior clocked in at 10:22.23 and punched a ticket to state with a runner-up finish. Gabe Zarraga placed sixth and did not qualify for state, but his performance did add another point to the Dukes’ tally in Waverly.

Pinneo’s performance in the 3200 marked the Dukes’ only automatic state berth Tuesday, but Jude Collingham could be in line for a wild card spot after narrowly missing out on an automatic berth.

The top three athletes in each event at each district earn an automatic spot in the Class B field at state, with six wild card spots going to the next best non-qualifying performances across all districts.

Collingham notched a 48-5½ in the shot put and finished fourth to give himself a chance but must wait for the results of the other Class B district meets to find out if that distance was enough for one of the six wild card spots.

Pinneo also competed in the 1600 and finished fifth to round out York’s team scoring.

Hudson Holoch and Dalton Snodgrass did not qualify for state in the pole vault or discus, respectively, but still logged a top-10 finish Tuesday. Holoch cleared 11-8 in the pole vault and placed ninth, while Snodgrass took 10th in the discus with a toss of 122-2.

Norris and host Waverly dominated the team race. The Titans racked up 151 points to win the title and the Vikings finished runner-up with 140 points. Seward finished in a distant third place with 59 points.