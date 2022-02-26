Photo Gallery: McCool girls vs. Elmwood Murdock D1 finial

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Elmwood Murdoch 58, McCool Junction 28 in girls D1 District championship game of Friday, February 26, 2022
YORK – The Seward Bluejays started Monday night’s Class B-5 subdistrict semifinal against York searing hot from beyond the arc. The visitors d…
YORK – Entering Wednesday night’s Class B-5 subdistrict final, York and Beatrice stood right next to each other in the wild card standings, wi…
STROMBURG – The groans from the Cross County crowd told the story. Heartland had the ball knocked away as they were setting up for the final s…
The Massachusetts native made his decision public at halftime of a high school basketball game at his school.
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts says he enjoys the challenges of the job. He also emphasizes that he works with "a great team of people." But, man, he's had a demanding first seven months on the job.
STROMSBURG – Plagued by five first-quarter turnovers, Cross County stumbled out of the gate during its Class C2-8 subdistrict semifinal agains…
OMAHA – Down 2-1 in the Class C 160 pound championship match to Ben Alberts of Grand Island Central Catholic, Cross County/Osceola senior Came…
STROMSBURG – Halfway through Tuesday night’s Class C2-8 subdistrict semifinal, Heartland and Nebraska Christian stood deadlocked at 24. That c…
CLASS B DISTRICT FINALS
YORK - The Crete Cardinals and the York Dukes were matching each other blow for blow in the fourth quarter.