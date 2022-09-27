Phinney, Van Gomple power York to sweep of tennis tri

YORK – Tuesday capped a busy stretch for the York boys tennis team. After competing at the Waverly invite in Lincoln on Thursday, Friday saw the Dukes take the court at the GICC invite before hosting North Platte and Columbus in a tri Tuesday afternoon, the third full day of tennis in a six-day span.

“North Platte was added to our dual with Columbus so this was the first time that we have ever played them,” head coach Dan Malleck said. “It makes you question yourself a bit when you bring two bigger Class A schools into town but the guys really stepped up and competed.”

When the final points had been recorded on a busy day at York High School, the Dukes emerged with a clean sweep in the tri, defeating Columbus and North Platte by identical 6-3 margins.

Seniors Ethan Phinney and Andrew Van Gomple played a huge role for York on Tuesday, as the duo won both of their doubles matches and finished a combined 4-0 in singles play to account for half of the Dukes’ 12 points on the day.

“Ethan and Andrew were especially sharp at the top two spots and that really set the tone for us to get the two wins,” Malleck said. “Against Columbus, we lost two of the the doubles matches so when we busted out into the six singles matches we had to play very well to win the match. We were able to do that, taking five of the six matches. That moves our record to 6-3 on the year and assures a winning season for over 25 years in a row.”

York opened on the right foot Tuesday, picking up a 6-3 win over North Platte in the opening leg of the tri. Phinney and Andrew Van Gomple put the Dukes on the board early with an 8-3 win over the Bulldogs’ Jace Kennel and Levi Luenborg at No. 3 doubles.

Senior Jaxson Alexander and sophomore Charlie Van Gomple quickly followed with a win of their own, 8-4 over Nathan Unger and Caden Roehrs, but North Platte avoided a doubles sweep as Layton Moss and Landon Brott toppled the Dukes’ Trey Harms and Collin Kotschwar 8-2.

Holding a slim 2-1 lead at the conclusion of doubles play, Andrew Van Gomple blanked Luenborg 8-0 at second singles and Phinney handled Kennel 8-2 to quickly push York’s cushion to 4-1. Charlie Van Gomple added an 8-3 win over Brott and Alexander downed Roehrs 8-4 to clinch the win for the Dukes.

North Platte took the final two singles matches to provide the final 6-3 margin as Unger beat Kotschwar and Moss defeated Harms by identical 8-5 scores.

Unlike the match against North Platte, York opened slowly against Columbus as the Discoverers took two of the three doubles matches, with the Dukes’ lone win coming courtesy of Phinney and Andrew Van Gomple by an 8-1 margin over Alan Estrada-Morales and Jacob Rother.

However, York turned the tide of the match by flipping the script in singles play as the Dukes pulled out wins in five of the six matches to clinch the victory. Phinney cruised past Bohden Jedlicka 8-2 at lead singles, while Andrew Van Gomple picked up another shutout win against Carter Goc at No. 2 singles.

Charlie Van Gomple added an 8-6 win over Blake Wemhoff, Kotschwar handled Estrada-Morales 8-1 and Alexander downed Rother 8-5. Columbus’ lone win in singles play came when Alex Zoucha beat Harms 8-4.

GICC invite

Last Friday, York took to the courts in Grand Island for the Crusaders’ invite. The Dukes placed third in the team race with 12 points, seven behind GICC and Skutt, who both scored 19.

Phinney went 1-3 at lead singles, beating Kearney Catholic 8-4 but falling to Skutt 8-5, GICC 8-1 and Waverly 9-7.

At second singles, Andrew Van Gomple continued his strong season with victories in three of four matches, beating Kearney Catholic 8-1, GICC 8-2 and Waverly 9-7. His only loss was a 9-7 decision against Skutt.

Harms and Kotschwar split their four matches at lead doubles, taking down Waverly and Kearney Catholic by identical 8-0 scores but falling to Skutt 8-1 and GICC 8-4.

Charlie Van Gomple and Alexander notched York’s second runner-up finish at No. 2 doubles, where they defeated Skutt 9-7, Kearney Catholic 8-5 and Waverly 9-8 (8-6). The duo’s one loss came in an 8-2 defeat against GICC.

“For the most part we won the matches that we were supposed to win and fell to the players that were ranked above us,” Malleck said. “Ethan was leading the kid from Skutt who is a favorite to win state 4-3 midway through the match and our No. 2 doubles team avenged a prior loss to Skutt.”