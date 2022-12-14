Phinney’s next path leads him to Seward and Concordia University

YORK – When Ethan Phinney walked through the doors at York High School four years ago he was still weighing his options as to whether he would play tennis or football.

After a stellar career on the courts, he caught the eye of Concordia University head coach Cam Long and on Tuesday he chose his next path as he signed his letter of intent to become a Bulldog and move to Seward next fall.

Phinney will play tennis with the Bulldog program and pursue a degree in Business.

Phinney said his mom steered him in the direction of tennis and after his freshman season he really pursued his dream and got down to work improving his game.

“Coming into high school I was still deciding if I was going to play football or tennis and I really didn’t know. My mom really guided me to tennis and I really liked it my freshman year so I really went hard at it my sophomore, junior and senior year and that is where I am now,” Phinney said. “The coach said there were a lot of graduating seniors and so he is really trying hard to get a good freshman class. I think he said I would be close to competing at the varsity level, but that will come down to how hard I work.”

Ethan is the son of Chad and Suzanne Phinney. His brother Austin is also a senior at York.

During his junior season he posted a record of 25-15 at No. 2 Class B singles and medaled with a sixth place finish at state. This past year he went 22-18 but came up short of adding a second medal.

The senior said he knows there are certain areas of his game he will need to improve.

“I would say that my ground stroke game is where it needs to be and it’s good for college,” he commented. “I definitely need to get my first and second serve down a lot better. The one thing I am not very good at and it’s why I was a singles guy is that I am not very good at the net. I can’t volley well and I am not good overhead. I’ll play wherever he wants to put me.”

Phinney played No. 3 doubles in duals with Andrew Hammer his junior season and his senior year he was paired up with Andrew Van Gomple. During that time he posted a combined record of 14-5 with his two partners.

York head coach Dan Malleck said Ethan’s story is pretty cool and he will be interested to see where his college career takes him.

“Ethan is one of those guys that would have told you when he was a freshman there is no way he would be playing college tennis. His progress has been astounding,” Malleck stated. “That he medaled at the No. 2 singles position as a junior was something that even caught him off-guard as how far (and) how good he can be. This year playing at the No. 1 position and to be playing at the high level he was against some of the best players in the state, as a freshman none of us would have seen that. It’s just been a very cool story that he is able to go on and play at the college level at Concordia.”

Concordia’s Long said he is fairly new to the area and he has been out building connections for his program.

“I got to see him play a little bit this past season at the state tournament and a little bit over the summer too. He will be a good addition to the team and he will fit in real well with the guys,” Long said. “I am kind of new to the area myself, only been around a couple of years so I was just kind of getting those local connections. I saw his game and the few times I saw him play he appears to have the skills to compete at the local level. In terms of that we are looking forward to having him on the team.”