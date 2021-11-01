Pheasants have a proud history in Nebraska

(Editor's note: Lonnie Schafer is a retired track and field coach from Exeter-Milligan (1976-2006) *In my retirement, I have enjoyed researching pheasant history and facts and sharing what I have found with others. A few days ago, I came across a 1912 news article stating pheasants were released in York County in 1912. That gave me an idea to go through my Nebraska pheasant history archive files and write an article about “The Ring-necked Pheasant and York County.”)
• YORK - In the early 1900s the Nebraska Game and Fish Commission was looking for a game bird to replace the prairie chicken. Prairie chickens were disappearing due to pioneer farmers breaking up their prairie habitat. After considerable investigation the Commission decided the Asian ring-necked pheasant was the bird of choice.
• Once a decision was made the 1911 Nebraska Legislature appropriated $5,000 to pay for the purchase, propagation and distribution of pheasants in the state. The Commission raised pheasants and began distributing them in 1912. As the following news clip indicates York County was one of the first counties to receive pheasants for stocking.
• The Biennial Report of the Commission for 1911-1912 stated 185 pheasants had been distributed and liberated over the state. Ten of those birds were released near York and 10 birds were released near Bradshaw. The game department continued raising and buying pheasants for stocking the state over the next 12 years. In all, approximately 5,040 pheasants were released.
• The stockings of the ring-necked pheasant in York County and around the state were successful due to the agricultural practices of the 1910s and 1920s. Ring-necks thrived because a diverse mix of needed habitat for their survival was available on the small family farms. Farms consisted of small fields of grain and hay crops interspersed with pasture and idle ground. Many farmers plowed around low brushy areas, ignored weeds at a field’s edge and left grain stubble standing through the winter. These farming methods provided good nesting, brood rearing, predator escape and winter habitat in close proximity for the pheasant.
• In the spring of 1926 the Bureau of Game and Fish decided that rather than import more pheasants from outside the state, it would be more economical to trap some of the numerous birds in the central part of the state and redistribute them in the eastern sections. In 1926, 15,000 pheasants were trapped and York County received 171 for distribution. In 1927, 30,000 pheasants were trapped and York County received 540 for distribution.
• In 1927 the Bureau of Game and Fish determined that the pheasant population was large enough to hold a hunting season in Wheeler County and certain parts of Sherman County. This would be the beginning of an annual pheasant-hunting season in Nebraska. By 1930 the pheasant population of the state was estimated to be over 1,000,000. The following year York County would be open for pheasant hunting for the first time. The 1931 pheasant-hunting season was seven days in length and allowed a daily and possession limit of five roosters or four roosters and one hen.
• Since 1931 York County has been open for pheasant hunting every year except for the 1936 season. In 1936 the state was suffering from severe drought conditions, accompanied by a grasshopper plague. As a result the Game Commission only opened 38 of the 93 counties to pheasant hunting. By limiting the number of counties open it was hoped that “the pheasants would do much toward the destruction of the grasshopper plague.”
• On Saturday, October 30, the 95th pheasant-hunting season opened in Nebraska. The entire state will be open to hunting. York County will be open for the 90th time.