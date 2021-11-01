Pheasants have a proud history in Nebraska

• The stockings of the ring-necked pheasant in York County and around the state were successful due to the agricultural practices of the 1910s and 1920s. Ring-necks thrived because a diverse mix of needed habitat for their survival was available on the small family farms. Farms consisted of small fields of grain and hay crops interspersed with pasture and idle ground. Many farmers plowed around low brushy areas, ignored weeds at a field’s edge and left grain stubble standing through the winter. These farming methods provided good nesting, brood rearing, predator escape and winter habitat in close proximity for the pheasant.

• In the spring of 1926 the Bureau of Game and Fish decided that rather than import more pheasants from outside the state, it would be more economical to trap some of the numerous birds in the central part of the state and redistribute them in the eastern sections. In 1926, 15,000 pheasants were trapped and York County received 171 for distribution. In 1927, 30,000 pheasants were trapped and York County received 540 for distribution.