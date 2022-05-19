Peterson still alive for Duke girls at state tennis

LINCOLN – When the dust settled on the opening day of the Class B State Tennis Championships at the Woods Tennis Center on Thursday afternoon, the York Dukes picked up three wins in seven matches and were tied for 13th in the team standings with Brownell-Talbot/Concordia.

“Well, I don’t think that winning three matches total is up to our standards, so I knew coming in we would have some tough matchups, especially in our one doubles and two singles,” head coach Josh Miller said. “I was hoping we could get both of those or at least try to steal something somewhere, and that didn’t happen so that was a little disappointing.”

Ellie Peterson accounted for two of York’s three victories Thursday, as the sophomore won her first two matches in the lead singles bracket to reach the quarterfinals, where she fell to top-seeded Omaha Duchesne.

“Overall, I felt like I played pretty decent,” Peterson said. “My first match I played really well, my second match I had to work hard and really push myself to do better, and my last match was an experience for me.”

The Dukes’ third win of the day came at No. 2 doubles, where juniors Regin Dunham and Tina Hallisey defeated Hershey 6-1, 6-4 in the opening round before falling to Brownell-Talbot/Concordia in the second.

“Obviously, Tina and Regin did their job in their first round and just didn’t play their best in this second-round match against Brownell-Talbot, so again not what we were hopeful for, but these kids need experience,” Miller said. “That’s the ultimate goal is we needed to get matches under our belt here so they know what it’s like and can get comfortable for it. I’m happy for Ellie that she gets to play tomorrow. That’s her goal all season long was to get to the medal round and she has that opportunity, but we want her to play a little bit better. It’s not fun to run up against the No. 1 seed, but we want to be competitive and we want to make sure that we don’t have a lapse that would carry over into tomorrow, so we’re going to talk a little bit about that and make sure she’s ready to play tomorrow because we want to get the highest spot that we can to help our team out.”

Peterson’s path to the medal round didn’t come easily. The sophomore opened with a match against Waverly’s Mallory Kreikemeier, whom she’d already squared off with three times this spring. After a sluggish start to the first set, Peterson settled down and rolled to a 6-4, 6-1 win.

The victory set up a showdown with Olivia Pffeifer of Beatrice. Peterson handled Pffeifer in both of their meetings in the regular season, but defeating the same opponent three times can be tricky. After the Beatrice senior raced out to a 4-1 lead in the opening set, Peterson knew she needed to adjust.

“I really changed my mindset quite a bit, just trying different shots, thinking about what’s been working and what wasn’t, and just being able to focus on the things I needed to work on in that time,” she said.

The changes worked, at Peterson roared back to take a 6-5 lead in the set before Pffeifer won the 12th game and forced a tiebreaker, where Peterson came away with a 7-3 win to take the opening set.

Pffeifer didn’t go away quietly, taking a 4-3 lead in the second set before Peterson rallied to win the final three games of the match to punch her quarterfinal ticket and guarantee a spot on the podium with a 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 win.

Leading up to Thursday, Miller said he and Peterson worked the most on building up her mental toughness and consistency. That extra work paid dividends in the match with Pffeifer, where the sophomore had to bounce back from early holes in both sets.

“That was the goal today and what I talked to her last night about was you keep your composure, you stay grounded, you be a good leader for us on the court because these kids are watching what you do and they know that if you can maintain that balance you’ll have a good chance to move on,” Miller said. “It’s wasted energy to get frustrated and lose your composure, and that’s something we have to make sure we keep working on, but that definitely helped her today.”

In second singles, senior Hallie Newman battled back in the first set to force a tiebreaker but couldn’t put away Scottsbluff’s Jessica Davis and ran out of steam during the second set in a 7-6 (7-1), 6-1 defeat. Newman closes her high school career with a 16-16 record as a senior.

More than her 40 victories over two seasons of varsity play, Miller felt Newman’s biggest contributions to the program came off the court in her leadership and taking some of the younger players under her wing late in the season.

“That was a challenge I gave to her, and she’s taken that on,” he said. “She finished the year on a high note, I think, with just some of the matches she won lately, and she cares about this team more than anybody knows. It was a challenge for her to play that spot these last two years, and she never questioned it, never complained about it, just did what she could for the team, so I’m happy for her and we’ll miss her next year.”

At lead doubles, Lily Nuss and Mayah Colle squared off against Norris’ Megan Sorenson and Anna Jelinek for the fourth time this season in the opening round. The juniors fought until the end but ultimately came up short 6-2, 6-3. Nuss and Colle will be back next season after posting a 20-13 record this spring, as will Dunham and Hallisey – who finished 24-14 at No. 2 doubles.

Peterson will also be back in 2023 to anchor the top of the singles lineup, but first the sophomore will play two more matches Friday to determine her final placing. She’ll take on 12-seeded Eleanore Slavik from Omaha Mercy to begin the day with a spot in the fifth-place match on the line.

Regardless of the outcome of her matches Friday, however, Peterson will leave Lincoln with her first state tennis medal after coming up one win shy of the quarterfinals as a freshman.

“(It feels) pretty good, honestly,” she said. “I’m just very proud of myself for how I played in the second match. It was hard, I had to put my effort and work into it, and it came out good for me.”