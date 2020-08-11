YORK-The 38th Cornerstone Bank Tennis Tournament was held this past weekend at the York High School Tennis courts.
A total of 58 players put their names in the hat of their respective divisions battling for two days to determine a winner in the seven divisions that were contested.
All of the championship matches were played on Sunday.
A total of 34 players competed in the four singles divisions and 25 teams in the three doubles categories
Men’s Open
The championship match came down to Erik Hjermstad and Comron Yazdgerdi on Sunday at 9:15 a.m.
Hjermstad defeated Drew Hammer (6-0, 6-0); Joe Ritzdordf (6-1, 6-4) before defeating Yazdgerdi in the final 6-1, 6-2.
Yazdgerdi’s path to the final included wins over Zach Tegler (6-4, 6-3) and Kaleb Kreikemeier by the scores of 6-0 and 6-3.
This division had a total of 13 players.
Women’s Open
Just four players were on hand to vie for the Women’s Open title and the final came down to Emily Peterson and Deb Bitzer.
Peterson had a tough match to get to the championship as she defeated Kirstin Wagner (4-6, 6-3, 11-9).
Bitzer was a 6-4, 6-1 winner over Emily Meisinger.
In the final Peterson won in straight sets 6-4 and 6-1.
Men’s B Singles
Four players were still in line for the title after Saturday’s action.
Asher Saulsbury defeated Camden Hjermstad 6-3, 6-7 (10-5) and (5-7) in his semifinal match while Tony White was a 6-2, 6-4 winner over Emmett Heiss in the semifinals on Sunday morning.
Saulsbury was a straight set winner over White by the scores of 6-3, 6-3.
There were 10 players competing in this division.
Women’s Open Doubles
Six Women’s open Double teams began action on Saturday afternoon with the championship match on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
The team of Heidi Pierce and Nicole Carmine advanced to the finals after their win over Penny Jacobsen and Alexa Clark late Saturday by the scores of 6-4, 6-1, while Bitz and Karen Reiners eliminated Meisinger and Peterson 6-2, 6-2.
In the finals it was Bitz and Reiners coming away with the 6-2, 6-7 (10-4) and (5-7) win to claim the championship over Pierce and Carmine.
Men’s Open Doubles
With 11 teams in action looking to make the finals on Sunday at high noon, it was the teams of Aaron Moses/ Mickel Alexander and Joe Ritzdorf and Yazdgerdi that emerged to play for the title.
Alexander and Moses defeated John Seier Jr. and Zach Tegler 6-2, 6-3 and followed that up with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Bruno Campos and Bradyn Heiss.
Ritzdorf and Yazdgerdi were 6-0, 6-0 winners over both Bowdie Fox and Jonathan Schardt as well as Jacob and Doug Tegler.
Moses and Alexander won their semifinal over the Hjermstad team of Erik and Camden.
Moses and Alexander went on to win the championship. No final scores were posted.
Men’s 35-and -over doubles
Eight teams started action on Saturday and by Sunday the field was whittled down to just two teams.
The team of Chris Warneke and Andy Reynolds were winners over Lee Timan and David Clark 6-2 and 6-1 and earned their spot in the finals with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Todd Bircher and John Guretzky.
On the other side of the bracket, Phil Cook and Paul Barnes teamed up to pick up wins over Rick Ewald and Ron Bender 6-3, 6-3 and they won their semifinal match 6-4, 6-0 over Mike Willman and Roland Augspurger.
Cook and Barnes prevailed in the final 3-6, 6-4 (10-3).
Men’s 35/50 Singles
Just before Cook and Barnes teamed up to win the 35 and over doubles, they were on opposite sides of the net as they met up in the 35/50 singles final.
Barnes earned his spot in the finals as he was a 6-0, 6-0 winner over Craig Pinley and in the semifinals he defeated John Guretzky 6-4 and 6-1.
Cook picked up a win over Jeff Reilly to earn his ticket to the championship.
The final was won by Barnes as he picked up the 1-6, 6-3 (10-8) win over his doubles partner.
