Peters sparks Heartland offense in 11-point SNC win

HENDERSON – For much of the first half, the Heartland Huskies and Sutton Mustangs traded blows in an evenly matched SNC quarterfinal matchup. After Sutton went ahead 16-14 with 6:27 left until halftime, however, the Huskies embarked on a crucial run.
Over the final 5:30 of the first half, Heartland outscored the 7-seed Mustangs 18-7 to open up a nine-point lead at the break. That stretch proved to be crucial, as the Huskies maintained the cushion throughout the second half for a 63-52 win.
Junior Trev Peters led the charge during the decisive second-quarter run, notching half of the Huskies’ 18 points and knocking down four shots from the floor.
The Heartland defense also factored in during the Huskies’ run, with their pressure causing Sutton fits all night long. The Mustangs turned the ball over 15 times in the first half compared to just five giveaways for Heartland, and while Sutton took better care of the ball over the final 16 minutes, it still lost the turnover battle 21-12.
Heartland shot 20 of 52 from the floor, including 6 of 17 from beyond the arc. The Huskies also went 17-for-24 at the foul line and crashed the glass to the tune of a 29-27 rebounding advantage.
Sutton’s ball security issues helped limit the Mustangs’ opportunities, as the visitors attempted eight fewer shots than the Huskies. The Mustangs connected on just 15 of 44 field goals and went 5 of 17 from long range, though they did convert on 17 of 23 chances at the charity stripe.
Peters poured in a game-high 23 points for Heartland in the win. The junior buried six shots from the floor and drained 10 of 13 free throws.
Freshman Langdon Arbuck drilled four shots from the floor and notched 13 points, while Jake Regier added 12 as the Huskies landed three in double figures. Regier made four baskets, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Senior Trajan Arbuck scored nine points for the Huskies before leaving the game with an injury in the third quarter, while Kale Wetjen added three and Merrick Maltsberger tallied two. Zach Quiring scored one point to complete Heartland’s offensive outburst.
Colton Haight racked up 20 points to pace Sutton in the loss, and he canned four of the Mustangs’ five buckets from downtown. Jesse Herndon joined Haight in double figures with 10 points, while Ty Skalka added nine as Sutton fell to 4-15 on the year.
The No. 2 seed Huskies improved to 12-5 on the year and advanced to the semifinals, where they’ll face Sandy Creek on Thursday at Centennial. The Cougars defeated David City 49-28 in the quarters.