Peters sparks Heartland offense in 11-point SNC win

HENDERSON – For much of the first half, the Heartland Huskies and Sutton Mustangs traded blows in an evenly matched SNC quarterfinal matchup. After Sutton went ahead 16-14 with 6:27 left until halftime, however, the Huskies embarked on a crucial run.

Over the final 5:30 of the first half, Heartland outscored the 7-seed Mustangs 18-7 to open up a nine-point lead at the break. That stretch proved to be crucial, as the Huskies maintained the cushion throughout the second half for a 63-52 win.

Junior Trev Peters led the charge during the decisive second-quarter run, notching half of the Huskies’ 18 points and knocking down four shots from the floor.

The Heartland defense also factored in during the Huskies’ run, with their pressure causing Sutton fits all night long. The Mustangs turned the ball over 15 times in the first half compared to just five giveaways for Heartland, and while Sutton took better care of the ball over the final 16 minutes, it still lost the turnover battle 21-12.

Heartland shot 20 of 52 from the floor, including 6 of 17 from beyond the arc. The Huskies also went 17-for-24 at the foul line and crashed the glass to the tune of a 29-27 rebounding advantage.