Peters leads Huskies past Shelby-Rising City

HENDERSON – Trev Peters kicked off his senior season with a flourish, as the quarterback threw for a touchdown and ran for three more to guide Heartland past Shelby-Rising City 44-22 in the season opener.

Fresh off a playoff berth last fall, the Huskies led 14-6 after one quarter and 30-6 going into the locker room, then held serve in the second half to open the season in style and double up the visitors.

Peters was incredibly efficient if unspectacular through the air, completing 7 of 10 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown. The senior also chipped in 73 yards on 18 carries with another three scores to pace the Huskies in rushing.

Senior Zachariah Quiring ran 18 times for 54 yards and a touchdown, while junior Carter Siebert added 18 yards on the ground. Heartland ran for 145 yards and four scores as a team and threw for 151 as the Huskies outgained the visitors 296-175.

Siebert led the home team in receiving, hauling in a pair of passes for 77 yards with a touchdown. Senior Tucker Bergen also caught two passes for 41 yards, while Quiring finished with 31 yards on three receptions.

Bergen and Quiring led Heartland defensively with nine tackles each, while Quiring and Kaden Siebert both recorded one tackle for loss.

Additionally, Quiring made his presence felt in the return game, where he brought back one kickoff 78 yards to the house and finished with 93 yards on two returns.

On the other sideline, freshman Logan Lindsley completed 5 of 10 passes for 53 yards and a touchdown in the loss. He also led Shelby-Rising City in rushing, racking up 73 yards and a score on 14 carries.