Peters leads Huskie boys past Eagles in subdistrict hoops

STROMSBURG – Halfway through Tuesday night’s Class C2-8 subdistrict semifinal, Heartland and Nebraska Christian stood deadlocked at 24. That changed during the third quarter, when Trev Peters took over the game for the Huskies.

The junior scored 13 of Heartland’s 19 points in the stanza, giving the Huskies a four-point lead entering the game’s final eight minutes. That cushion held down the stretch, as Heartland fended off the Eagles late for a 57-53 win to advance to the subdistrict finals Thursday night against Cross County.

Peters opened the second-half scoring with a bucket at the 6:40 mark of the third quarter and knocked down another shot on the next trip down the court, an early sign of what was to come from the junior in the frame.

After Nebraska Christian trimmed the deficit to 30-29, Jake Regier and Peters drilled back-to-back treys to push the margin back to seven. Landon Arbuck added another basket with 3:42 remaining in the third quarter to cap an 8-0 run and give Heartland a 38-29 lead, but Nebraska Christian answered right back.

Micach Perdew nailed a pair of 3-pointers co cap a 10-0 run for the Eagles, the last of which put Nebraska Christian back in front 39-38 with 43 seconds left in the stanza.

Peters quickly swung momentum back in the Huskies’ favor, as the junior buried a shot from downtown to give Heartland the lead back on the next possession. He added another basket through contact with three seconds remaining in the quarter, capping a personal 5-0 run to give the Huskies a 43-39 lead heading into the final eight minutes.

Perdew then scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to put Nebraska Christian back on top, but Peters answered back with a bucket of his own with 6:28 to play.

After a defensive stop, Heartland missed a three but crashed the offensive glass and Regier knocked down a second-chance basket to extend the lead to three.

The Eagles answered with two points on the other end and got a stop, but Heartland’s defense answered the call with a key steal. The Huskies found an open Trajan Arbuck on the other end of the court, who rolled in a layup with 4:49 left in regulation.

Dayton Faulk responded with an equalizing trey for Nebraska Christian on the next possession. After a missed Heartland shot, Kale Wetjen crashed the boards for a massive offensive rebound and putback through contact, but he missed the ensuing free throw to keep it a two-point lead.

Heartland got a stop and Arbuck answered with another basket to extend the cushion to four points with 3:52 left.

Faulk canned another 3-pointer on the next trip down the floor, but with 2:04 left Peters crashed the offensive glass for a putback basket to make it a 55-52 game.

Heartland converted just enough at the charity stripe down the stretch to fend off Nebraska Christian, which did not make another field goal after Faulk’s triple and scored just one point over the final three minutes.

The Huskies finished 23 of 52 (44%) from the floor and 4 of 13 from deep, while the Eagles shot 21 of 41 (51%) and hit on 7 of 13 tries from beyond the arc.

Both sides struggled at the foul line, where Heartland finished 3 of 8 and Nebraska Christian went 4 of 10.

Peters knocked down 10 shots from the floor and poured in a game-high 25 points for Heartland, 13 of which came in the decisive third quarter. Trajan Arbuck joined him in double figures with 10 points.

Wetjen and Regier notched seven points apiece for the Huskies, while Langdon Arbuck added six and Zachariah Quiring scored two to round out the offensive outburst.

Perdew paced Nebraska Christian with 15 points, while Faulk and Ethan Merchant added 13 each for the Eagles. Merchant did most of his damage offensively in the opening half with 11 points in the first 16 minutes, while Faulk scored 11 of his points after halftime – including nine in the fourth quarter.

Heartland held a 30-23 edge on the glass and won the turnover battle 17-16.