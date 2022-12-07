Peters eclipses 1,000 career points as Huskies down Mustangs

SUTTON – On a night where senior Trev Peters eclipsed the 1,000-career point plateau, the Heartland Huskies struck early and often against Sutton as they rolled past the Mustangs 54-34 in an SNC matchup.

After cold shooting in the second half doomed Heartland in the season opener at Wilber-Clatonia, the Huskies shot the ball much better Tuesday night. Heartland finished 17 of 38 (45%) from the floor and went 5 of 14 from 3-point range.

Peters poured in 25 points to lead all scorers when the senior shot 8 of 13 (62%) and buried 3 of 4 3-pointers. Langdon Arbuck knocked down six shots and added 16 points, while Zach Quiring notched seven and Tucker Bergen tallied five. Jake Regier rounded out the offensive showing with one point.

Arbuck led the Huskie effort on the glass with 12 boards to complete a double-double, while Merrick Maltsberger finished with six rebounds. Regier dished out a team-high three assists and led the team with three steals as Heartland evened its record at 1-1.

Sutton 64, Heartland 29

The Fillies roared past the Huskies 64-29 in the girls game. Stats for both teams were unavailable.