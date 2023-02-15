STROMSBURG – Cora Payne, Catelynn Bargen and Karley Naber led Centennial to a 59-51 win over Shelby-Rising City Tuesday night that sent the Broncos to the C2-7 subdistrict finals at 6:30 tonight at Cross County.

“It was a physical game full of runs by both teams on Tuesday night at Cross County between the Centennial Broncos and Shelby Rising-City Huskies,” Bronco head coach Jake Polk said. “Taya Pinneo was nearly unguardable for Shelby with 32 points and five threes. She isn't afraid to attack the hoop or shoot from deep and when she's feeling it, she's tough to stop. We had a lot of contributions from different girls.”

The hard-charging Payne, a junior, posted a double-double performance of 15 points, 12 rebounds and four steals. Bargen, just a sophomore, was also right there with a team-high 16 points to go with eight boards and six steals. Naber was a Huskie killer from three, where she went 4-9 and made double-digits in the scoring column with 12.

“Cora Payne showed great focus at the free throw line and notched another double-double for the year,” Polk said. “I thought Cate Bargen showed really good composure and hit some big shots for us in key moments. Karley Naber knocking down four threes was great to see.”

The Broncos will meet host Cross County tonight in the subdistrict championship for a spot in the district finals, where a berth at state will be on the line.

Centennial was up at the first-period horn, but only by three at 17-14.

Their cushion went to 22-17 when Bargen lifted a steal and went coast-to-coast on the dribble for a layup.

By 4:49 of the second period, however, the Huskies had forced a 22-all deadlock. S-RC drained a trey to take a 25-22 lead, but at 4:02 until intermission Naber answered with a three for Centennial, 25-25.

Intermission came with the Broncos still up by three, 33-30.

In the early-going of the third, Centennial inched in front until another 3-pointer, this time at the 5:15 mark and again from Naber, made it an eight-point game at 40-32.

Bargen hit for three, only to have the Huskies answer with a 3-pointer of their own on the next possession. Bargen hit a layup and the third period ended 47-41 in Centennial’s favor.

As the final eight minutes began it was SRC’s turn to make some noise, which the Huskies did by pulling within three, 48-45, with 5:00 to play.

A few minutes later Payne drove the baseline, laid it in (give the slick assist to Ella Wambold) and put her Broncos up by six again, 53-47.

The situation was sketchy for Centennial leading by only two, 53-51, after a pair of SRC made free throws with 1:17 remaining.

Enter Payne, whose last points, a pair of clutch free throws with 1:14 left, gave the Broncos some breathing room. The Huskies did not score again and a Wambold free throw with 10.5 ticks left forged the final score.

The tale of the tape shows Bargen shooting 1 of 2 from three, 3 of 6 at the line and hitting 5 of 10 2-pointers. Payne got to the line 14 times and hit nine. She was 3 of 13 on field goals. Naber accounted for 12 points, all threes (4 of 9).

Wambold added six points, Averie Stuhr had four, Horne two and Alex Galavez one.

As a team, the Broncos shot 36%, connecting on 17 of 47 field goals.

Taya Pinneo lit up the night with 32 points for the Huskies, to which Ava Larmon added 15. But they couldn’t do it by themselves when just one teammate scored and then only a 2-pointer.

The Broncos stand 15-9 on the season. The Huskies’ season ends 10-12.

“While it was sloppy at times, it doesn't matter how it looks in the postseason as long as you win,” Polk said. “We look forward to the opportunity that playing in the subdistrict final will bring on Thursday (pending snowstorm).”

Score by quarters

Shelby-Rising City 14 16 11 10 – 51

Centennial 17 16 14 9 - 56