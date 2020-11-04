Paxton Tigers seasoned with senior leadership

MCCOOL JUNCTION - McCool Junction head coach Jarrod Weiss doesn’t think Paxton is going to be intimidated by playing a second round road game Friday night.
“They are senior heavy so they won’t be rattled by a road game in the second round of playoffs. They have been through battles,” commented Weiss. “They started off the season playing Cody-Kilgore, Arthur County and Creek Valley, and all three teams are still playing in the postseason.”
This is the Tigers first season in Six-Man football and their two losses came in the first three games of their season. They were defeated by 2019 semifinal qualifier Cody-Kilgore 25-12 and Arthur County (46-26) who lost in the quarterfinals last year.
The No. 1 Mustangs (8-0) host Paxton Friday with the game set to kick-off at 6 p.m. in McCool.
Weiss said the Tigers are physical and will be a handful on both sides of the ball.
“Paxton is going to bring a lot of physicality on Friday night. Paxton has a solid backfield with three seniors and their quarterback Keegan Schow does a good job of running their offense. He throws a good ball and is also a very good blocker,” Weiss explained. “Their running back Remington Schimonitz (6-foot 3 and 150 pounds) is a tough, physical kid that is very versatile. He is able to run through tackles and is also very capable of getting the edge. He has a very good straight line speed, yet is capable of cutting back across the grain. Their tight end, (Dane Storer) is a tall, athletic receiver that has the capability of taking the top off a defense. He has good speed and blocks extremely well. They will be a handful on both sides of the ball.”
Paxton (7-2) and rated No. 7 in the Omaha World-Herald comes in averaging 42.2 points per game with 117.6 yards in the passing game and 239.7 yards in the run game. Schimonitz has run for 1,310 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Schow has completed 68 of 110 passes with 17 touchdowns.
The receiving crew is led by a pair of senior veterans with Noah Ackerson with 22 receptions for 371 yards and Storer with 21 catches and 356 yards. The combination has combined for 11 touchdowns.
Their defense allows 31.2 points per game.
“We will have to be sound defending both the run and the pass, however I think one of the keys is to stop their running attack and match their physicality in the trenches,” Weiss stated. “We will have to do a great job of fighting off blocks, making tackles in space, and also stay home on plays away from us. Communication on our part will be a key. We need to make them one-dimensional and get them to play uphill.”
McCool Junction’s offense is putting up 71.1 points per game with nearly 60 points per game coming in the first half. The defense is only allowing 12.3 points per contest and they have pitched two shutouts this year.
The offense churns out 354 yards per game with the ground game the primary offense averaging 305.8 yards per game. Senior running back Owen McDonald has 33 rushing touchdowns on 69 carries for 1,256 yards for a 157 per game average.
Senior Jonah Barrows has thrown 31 passes, completed 20 and eight of those receptions have resulted in touchdowns.
The defense is led by junior Gage Rhodes with 54 tackles and one interception; McDonald has 44 tackles, two fumble recoveries, four interceptions and three sacks.
Weiss also talked about one of the defense prime motivators.
“We started the 2 x 4 ("the Wood"), three years ago. We write every game down on it and after each game if the guys have big hits then on Mondays in film they get to sign it. After film the boys keep it in their locker until the following Monday in film,” Weiss said. “On the Wood is kid’s signatures along with the score of the game, on the back of this years it says UN-Finished! On game nights, they carry it out as a team to the field with them.”
Weiss added that Paxton took a little while to getting used to playing six-man football.
“I am very impressed with Paxton from game one vs. Cody up to this point. You could tell they were getting adjusted to the six-man game early in the season. They are very well coached and they provide many problematic issues for us,” Weiss said. “With so many seniors on the team, it provides them with a sense of security. They are a proud sports school where tradition runs through the community.”
“I expect a four quarter slugfest from them. Again, they will not be bothered by the atmosphere or the moment. I look forward to the matchup against a great team to see where we stack up. We will have to be better than we were a week ago,” Weiss concluded. “I'm confident our guys will be ready to go. They are looking forward to playing a quality team on Friday. Both teams understand what's at stake, and the chance to get to the final four awaits.”
The winner of Friday night’s game will get the winner of the Cody-Kilgore at Potter-Dix contest on Friday, Nov.13. McCool Junction will travel for the first time in the 2020 playoffs no matter which team wins that game.
Last year the Mustangs traveled to Cody-Kilgore and defeated the Cowboys (40-26) to earn a spot in the state finals.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!