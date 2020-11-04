Paxton Tigers seasoned with senior leadership

Senior Jonah Barrows has thrown 31 passes, completed 20 and eight of those receptions have resulted in touchdowns.

The defense is led by junior Gage Rhodes with 54 tackles and one interception; McDonald has 44 tackles, two fumble recoveries, four interceptions and three sacks.

Weiss also talked about one of the defense prime motivators.

“We started the 2 x 4 ("the Wood"), three years ago. We write every game down on it and after each game if the guys have big hits then on Mondays in film they get to sign it. After film the boys keep it in their locker until the following Monday in film,” Weiss said. “On the Wood is kid’s signatures along with the score of the game, on the back of this years it says UN-Finished! On game nights, they carry it out as a team to the field with them.”

Weiss added that Paxton took a little while to getting used to playing six-man football.

“I am very impressed with Paxton from game one vs. Cody up to this point. You could tell they were getting adjusted to the six-man game early in the season. They are very well coached and they provide many problematic issues for us,” Weiss said. “With so many seniors on the team, it provides them with a sense of security. They are a proud sports school where tradition runs through the community.”