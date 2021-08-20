Paul Toms inducted to YHS Football Hall of Fame

YORK - A committee made up of former York football coaches; Warren Washburn, Randy Cordes, Scott Kohmetscher and current head coach Glen Snodgrass sifted through more than 120 years of York football history to select the first Hall of Fame class.

Each member made their mark on York football history.

The York News-Times will feature one of the Hall of Fame members selected along with his bio and photo through next Friday.

The members will be inducted into the York Football Hall of Fame at halftime of the 2021 season opener against Crete at East Hill Field during a halftime ceremony on Friday, August 27.

Paul Toms

Paul Toms, a 1953 graduate of York High School, was a four year member of the York Dukes and quarterbacked the Dukes to the Omaha World-Herald Class B State Championship. He was first team All-State quarterback in 1952. Dr. Toms went on to serve as an assistant superintendent and superintendent for York Public Schools from 1969-2000. He was very active in the community of York and was inducted into the York Public School Hall of Fame in 2012.

Receiving Paul’s Hall of Fame induction plaque are his daughter, Sue Heinz and her husband Ken.

Congratulations Paul Toms, Class of 2021 York Football Hall of Fame.