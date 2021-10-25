Patriots roll over Fillmore Central in football

HASTINGS – Two first quarter scores by the host Adams Central Patriots on Friday night, opened the scoring floodgates and the hosts rolled to a 42-13 win over the Fillmore Central Panthers in Class C1 regular season action.

Adams Central (6-3) gets the No. 16 seed in the C1 State Playoffs and will face the No. 1 seed Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays in the first round.

Fillmore Central ends their season with a record 2-7.

The Patriots added 22 points in the second quarter to lead 36-0 at the break and rolled up six in the fourth quarter to cap their scoring at 42 points.

Fillmore Central’s two TDs came in the final 12 minutes when Luke Kimbrough scored on a 3 yard run and Noah Monroe went in from 2 yards out with 21 seconds to play in the game.

The Panthers ran the ball for 160 yards on 47 attempts and added 69 yards passing for 229 yards of total offense.

The Patriots had 30 carries for 228 yards and picked up another 102 through the air for a final total offense of 330 yards.

Both teams fumbled the ball four times with the Panthers losing one and the Patriots three.