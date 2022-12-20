 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Patriots cash in at the free throw line, top Dukes in OT 45-39

  • 0

HASTINGS – One of the most basic fundamentals of the game of basketball is free three throw shooting.

The Adams Central Patriots put on a clinic Tuesday night as they went 19 for 23 and came back to defeat the York Duke girls 45-39 in overtime in Central Conference action.

Adams Central came in 6-0 and rated No. 3 in C1, while the Dukes were 5-0 and ranked as the No. 7 team in Class B.

Patriot Rachel Goodon, a senior, went 11 of 12 from the line and led the Adams Central girls with 19 points, while junior Megyn Scott had 13 points and was 7 of 9 at the line.

York held the AC girls to just nine free throws in the first half and their first field goal was not recorded until the 6:07 mark of the third quarter by Scott. Scott had eight of her 13 in the third quarter as the two teams were tied at 19-19 headed to the final quarter.

People are also reading…

York led 14-9 at the break, but it wasn’t so much the offense as it was the defense as they forced 11 first half turnovers, held the hosts to 0-14 from the field and outrebounded the much taller Adams Central girls 21-13. York finished with a 39-27 rebounding advantage as they unofficially recorded 13 offensive rebounds.

The Dukes and the Patriots traded blows in the fourth quarter and the Patriots took their first lead since the 7:50 mark of the first quarter when Gracie Weichman scored on a short jumper to put the Patriots up 21-19.

York sophomore Chloe Koch took over offensively for the Dukes in the second half as she scored 14 of her team- and game-high (tied with Goodon) in the second half.

York led 28-24 following a Koch drive and score, but senior Kadi Kimberly answered with a 3-pointer to make it 28-24 with the clock under three minutes.

A free throw by Rylyn Cast tied the score at 31-31, but a Koch steal and basket with 19.3 to play gave York a 33-31 lead.

Goodon responded with a short hook and York was unable to get off a good shot before the clock expired.

In the OT period Goodon went 3 of 4 at the line and hit a short jumper to lead the Patriots.

Other than Koch, Rylyn Cast had seven points and senior Josie Loosvelt six. York was 12 of 54 from the field and that included 5 of 27 on 3-point shots. York hit just 10 of 22 at the line.

AC was 11 of 38 from the field and 3 of 14 on 3-14 on treys.

Despite 16 more shots and 12 more rebounds the Dukes could not cash in on the extra chances and fell to 5-1 on the year.

York will be back in action Thursday, December 29 when they take on Hastings St. Cecilia at 1:30 at the Amherst Holiday Tournament.

York (5-1) 2 12 5 14 6- 39

Adams Central (7-0) 2 7 10 14 11-45

YHS (K. Portwine 2, L. Portwine 2, Koch 19, Burke 3, Cast 7, Loosvelt 6. Totals-12-54 (5-27 (10-21)-39

AC (45)- Kimberly 3, Weichman 8, M. Scott 13, Lancaster 1, Goodon 19. Totals-12-38 (3-14) 19-22-45.

Contact Writer

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News