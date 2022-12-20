Patriots cash in at the free throw line, top Dukes in OT 45-39

HASTINGS – One of the most basic fundamentals of the game of basketball is free three throw shooting.

The Adams Central Patriots put on a clinic Tuesday night as they went 19 for 23 and came back to defeat the York Duke girls 45-39 in overtime in Central Conference action.

Adams Central came in 6-0 and rated No. 3 in C1, while the Dukes were 5-0 and ranked as the No. 7 team in Class B.

Patriot Rachel Goodon, a senior, went 11 of 12 from the line and led the Adams Central girls with 19 points, while junior Megyn Scott had 13 points and was 7 of 9 at the line.

York held the AC girls to just nine free throws in the first half and their first field goal was not recorded until the 6:07 mark of the third quarter by Scott. Scott had eight of her 13 in the third quarter as the two teams were tied at 19-19 headed to the final quarter.

York led 14-9 at the break, but it wasn’t so much the offense as it was the defense as they forced 11 first half turnovers, held the hosts to 0-14 from the field and outrebounded the much taller Adams Central girls 21-13. York finished with a 39-27 rebounding advantage as they unofficially recorded 13 offensive rebounds.

The Dukes and the Patriots traded blows in the fourth quarter and the Patriots took their first lead since the 7:50 mark of the first quarter when Gracie Weichman scored on a short jumper to put the Patriots up 21-19.

York sophomore Chloe Koch took over offensively for the Dukes in the second half as she scored 14 of her team- and game-high (tied with Goodon) in the second half.

York led 28-24 following a Koch drive and score, but senior Kadi Kimberly answered with a 3-pointer to make it 28-24 with the clock under three minutes.

A free throw by Rylyn Cast tied the score at 31-31, but a Koch steal and basket with 19.3 to play gave York a 33-31 lead.

Goodon responded with a short hook and York was unable to get off a good shot before the clock expired.

In the OT period Goodon went 3 of 4 at the line and hit a short jumper to lead the Patriots.

Other than Koch, Rylyn Cast had seven points and senior Josie Loosvelt six. York was 12 of 54 from the field and that included 5 of 27 on 3-point shots. York hit just 10 of 22 at the line.

AC was 11 of 38 from the field and 3 of 14 on 3-14 on treys.

Despite 16 more shots and 12 more rebounds the Dukes could not cash in on the extra chances and fell to 5-1 on the year.

York will be back in action Thursday, December 29 when they take on Hastings St. Cecilia at 1:30 at the Amherst Holiday Tournament.

York (5-1) 2 12 5 14 6- 39

Adams Central (7-0) 2 7 10 14 11-45

YHS (K. Portwine 2, L. Portwine 2, Koch 19, Burke 3, Cast 7, Loosvelt 6. Totals-12-54 (5-27 (10-21)-39

AC (45)- Kimberly 3, Weichman 8, M. Scott 13, Lancaster 1, Goodon 19. Totals-12-38 (3-14) 19-22-45.