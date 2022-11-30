Passion for wrestling, teaching guides Johnson to York

YORK – Wrestling has long been built into Ryan Johnson’s DNA. The Norton, Kansas, native was active athletically growing up, competing in football, wrestling and track and field throughout high school in addition to spending a couple summers playing baseball.

Perhaps more importantly, Johnson has always had the desire to teach and educate kids thanks to his dad, a coach and educator himself.

“I have been around it my whole life. I saw the impact he made on kids and I wanted to do the same,” Johnson said. “I love being around the sport of wrestling that I fell in love with at a young age. I enjoy seeing kids start to develop that love and appreciation for wrestling during the process of working towards their goals they hope to achieve.”

After graduation, Johnson attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney to major in K-12 physical education and health, where he continued his athletic career as a wrestler for the Lopers.

That decision started Johnson on a path that ultimately led him to York as a first-year coach set to guide the Dukes as they prepare to field a girls wrestling team for the first time in school history. Johnson said he first learned of the opening at York from his collegiate head coach, Dalton Jensen.

“(Jensen) jokingly asked me at practice one day ‘Do you want to become the new coach at York?’” he said. “York’s AD Tyler Herman is a UNK wrestling alumni and reached out to Jensen to see if any senior on the UNK team would be interested in teaching and coaching in York. I jumped on the opportunity, went through the hiring process and was fortunate to get the job.”

In his first season at York, Johnson’s main goal is making sure everybody is on the same page – from coaches and athletes to parents and fans. That, he said, takes a lot of communication to make sure everybody is on the same page and has the same expectations so those outside the program can help hold them accountable.

It’s also important for Johnson to make sure the Dukes are able to compete to the best of their ability both on and off the wrestling mat.

“We want our athletes to become successful on the mat, but (it’s) understanding that you are not an athlete forever and off the mat responsibilities will never go away,” he said. “Most importantly, we want to have fun with this group of kids. Create a team environment where they want to compete for their teammates and see each other succeed on and off the mat.”

Adding to Johnson’s challenge in his first year as a coach is the fact the Dukes are fielding a girls wrestling team for the first time ever. Still, he said he looks forward to building the girls program from the ground up.

“I’m super excited for the girls program and we will develop their program just like the men’s team,” he said. “We want them to have high standards for themselves and the team. We encourage them to come in each day and try to learn one new thing since it is their first year wrestling for the majority of the team.”