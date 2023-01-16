Panthers tune up for No. 1 Aquinas by winning Gibbon Invite

GENEVA – On Thursday night the defending Class C State Champion David City Aquinas Monarchs will take on the Fillmore Central Panthers, who are ranked among the top three in Class C in dual action at Fillmore Central High School.

Aquinas dropped to Class D this year but comes in with an outstanding resume and the No. 1 team and dual ranking in Class D.

The Panthers traveled to Gibbon for the Bill Foster Invite on Saturday and came away with the team championship, scoring a team record 203 points to second place Thayer Central with 166 and third place Boone Central with 154.5.

The Panthers won six individual titles starting at 126 pounds where Travis Meyer (35-2) defeated Thayer Central’s Tristan Wells (25-7) in the finals with a 7-1 decision.

At 132 pounds, Dylan Gewecke (24-4) won his title match over Milford’s Sean Stanton with a 5-2 decision.

At 138 pounds, defending state champion Alexander Schademann improved to 38-0 with a hard fought 8-6 win over Wood River’s Riley Waddington (30-2).

In the 152 pound weight class, Aiden Hinrichs (31-6) won the championship match over Samuel Grape (20-8) of Boone Central with a pin at 3:25.

The fifth championship came at 160 pounds where Treven Stassines (32-5) defeated Trent McCain of Ord with a pin in 53 seconds.

The final gold medal of the afternoon went to 182-pounder Jackson Turner (29-6) as he pinned Thayer Central’s Cameron Schulte (27-4) in 3:47.

Other medalists included silver from Markey Hinrichs (31-3) at 285 and a fourth-place finish from Hunter Lukes at 220.

Palmer Invite

Some of the Panther members competed in the Palmer Invite on Saturday.

The team came away with three medalists as Chase Meyers was third at 145, Zach Coach was fourth at 152 and Waylon Rayburn fifth at 138.

The Panthers will travel to the Louisville Invite next Friday with action in both girls and boys getting underway at 2:30 p.m.