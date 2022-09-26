Panthers third, Broncos fifth at SNC tournament

WILBER – On Saturday morning, the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers and Centennial Broncos laced up their cleats and hit the softball diamonds in Wilber, the site of the 2022 Southern Nebraska Conference tournament.

FCEMF opened with a win against host Wilber-Clatonia, while Centennial fell to Fairbury. The Panthers then took on Blue River for a spot in the championship game but came up short before rallying past the Jeffs in the bottom of the seventh inning to clinch third place.

Centennial handled the Wolverines in the fifth-place game.

Fairbury 10, Centennial 4

The Jeffs blew the game open with four runs apiece in the second and fourth innings, but the Broncos refused to go away quietly. Centennial finally got on the board with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to force a sixth inning, then plated another run and had two runners on with one out in the sixth before back-to-back strikeouts ended the game.

Casidy Sipek powered the Jeffs offensively, going 3 for 4 at the dish and driving in three while finishing a home run away from a cycle.

Savannah Horne, Cora Hoffschneider and Libbie Kubicek paced the Broncos with a trio of 2 for 3 days. Horne doubled and singled with two RBIs, while Hoffschneider tripled, singled and scored a run. Kubicek collected a pair of singles and knocked in one run.

Centennial’s other hits were singles from Lillian Butzke, Ellie Tempel, Mallory Rozendal and Kobie Kosek.

Horne took the loss in the circle, allowing nine runs – six earned – on 11 hits and three walks across three-plus innings of work. Riley Ziegler tossed the final three frames of relief and gave up one run on a pair of hits with a walk and one K.

FCEMF 12, Wilber-Clatonia 2

The Panthers led 2-1 after two innings before blowing the game wide open with four runs in the third and six more in the fourth to pick up a win in their first game of the day, 12-2 over host Wilber-Clatonia in four innings.

"Wilber is a scrappy team that had a lot of time to prepare for us, and they were ready to play on their home field to open the conference tournament,” FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby said. “We were able to take advantage once we got momentum. There is never a safe lead in these games, and if you lose focus or attention to detail things can swing quickly."

Lilly Ellison paced FCEMF with a 3 for 3 game at the plate, as the junior doubled, drove in four and scored twice. Calli Gonzalez went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, while Amy Lauby singled twice in three at-bats and knocked in a trio of runs.

Faith Engle tallied two doubles with one RBI and Ashley Braun drove in one run on a pair of singles as five Panthers finished with multiple hits.

FCEMF’s other knocks were a Kaili Head single and Bailey Hafer double. Lauby picked up the win in the circle, allowing two runs – one earned – on three hits and a walk with six Ks in four innings of action.

Blue River 12, FCEMF 4

After Head and Engle tied the game at one with back-to-back two-out singles in the top of the third, Blue River reclaimed the lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame. They broke the game open with a five-run fifth, and after FCEMF plated three in the top of the sixth to crawl back into the game, sealed the deal with four more in the bottom of the inning to clinch a 12-4 win.

“Blue River is a strong offensive hitting team and you need to keep pace every inning. We were not able to do that,” Lauby said. “We simply did not play well enough defensively and against good teams you cannot give extra outs away in an inning, not just with errors but also in those plays that you just have to make if you want to play for championships. Our girls are resilient and will be tested to see how they can respond from their disappointment."

Engle went 3 for 3 at the plate with a trio of singles and one RBI, while Shelby Lawver doubled and Gonzales cranked a three-run inside-the-park home run in the top of the sixth. FCEMF’s other base knocks went to Head and Ellison as the Panthers finished with seven for the game.

Lauby took the loss in the circle, allowing eight runs – three earned – on six hits and a pair of walks with six strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings pitched. Braun pitched two innings of relief and issued four earned runs on six hits.

Centennial 7, Wilber-Clatonia 2

The host Wolverines drew first blood with a run in the top of the second, but Centennial answered back with three in the bottom of the frame and tacked on four more in the third to provide all the cushion the Broncos needed in a 7-2 win to clinch fifth place.

Horne went 2 for 3 at the dish with a double and three RBIs, while Rylee Menze singled, tripled and drove in a run as the other Bronco to collect multiple hits.

Kubicek plated a pair of runs on a single, while Kosek, Tempel and Ava Fischer tallied Centennial’s other hits.

Ziegler earned the win in the circle, giving up a pair of runs – one earned – on three hits and six walks with four Ks across four innings. Horne tossed a scoreless fifth inning in relief, fanning three of the four batters she faced.

FCEMF 7, Fairbury 6

Fairbury jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one inning, and the Jeffs still led 6-4 heading to the bottom of the seventh in the third-place game. With their backs against the wall, FCEMF mounted a rally in their final at-bat, scratching across three runs in the inning to walk off the Jeffs 7-6.

“We persevered and were able to find a way to grind out a win to finish third place in conference. (I’m) very proud of how they gutted it out, hopefully the girls use it as motivation to want more,” Lauby said. “Postseason is on the horizon and the girls have a great opportunity in front of them to make this season last and be memorable. You only get one chance to play for a championship. All the practice, games, and off season work will be reflected in how you perform in those moments."

The Panthers outhit Fairbury 15-6, but a trio of costly errors almost did them in; five of the Jeffs’ six runs were unearned.

Braun went 3 for 4 at the dish with a pair of doubles and drove in four runs to power the FCEMF lineup, while Ellison turned in a three-hit outing of her own. Engle, Lauby and Head all notched a pair of hits, and Gonzales, Lawver and Hafer each tallied one knock.

Outside of Braun’s two doubles, Hafer’s triple marked the Panthers’ only other extra-base hit.

Braun got the start but picked up a no-decision in the circle, allowing four runs – one earned – on three hits and a walk with one strikeout across 2 1/3 innings pitched. Lauby tossed the final 4 2/3 innings of relief to earn the win, giving up two unearned runs on four hits and a walk with three Ks.