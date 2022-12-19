Panthers take second behind Broken Bow at Logan View

LOGAN VIEW – The Fillmore Central Panthers, rated as the No. 3 tournament team in Class C, finished second behind the Broken Bow Indians at the Dan Mowinkel-Logan View invite on Saturday.

Fillmore Central was looking to bounce back after two dual losses at the York triangular last Thursday.

The Panthers had two champions on Saturday. Senior Travis Meyer (17-0) and rated as the No. 3 wrestler by NE. Wrestle at 126 pounds, defeated Brittin Valentine (7-3) of David City by pin at the 3:16 mark.

Defending Class C 138-pound champion Alexander Schademann, 18-0 and currently rated No. 1 at 145, defeated Austin Breckinridge of Tekamah-Herman by major decision 13-4.

The Panthers also had two wrestlers finish in second place.

At 152 pounds, Aiden Hinrichs,14-3 and rated No. 6, lost his final in the weight bracket to Logan Burt of Tekamah-Herman by technical fall 17-2. Burt at 13-0 is rated as the No. wrestler at 152.

At 285 pounds, junior Markey Hinrichs (15-1) lost his championship match to Elijah Hintz (12-1) of Battle Creek by pin at 5:20. Hinrichs came in rated at No. 5 and Hintz was not rated.

Other wrestlers who scored medals for the Panthers included Treven Stassines, 15-3 and No. 7 rated, took third place and Hunter Lukes (10-10) finished in fourth place at 220.

Next action for the Panthers will not be until Friday, December 30 when they host their annual holiday classic.

Team scores -1.Broken Bow 174.5; 2.Fillmore Central 153.5; 3.Columbus Lakeview 148; 4.David City 124.5; 5.Logan View 108; 6.Battle Creek 105; 7.Syracuse 84; 8.Yutan 75; 9.Fort Calhoun 72; 10.Tekamah-Herman 67.5