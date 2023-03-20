SEWARD - While the temperatures outside struggled to reach 20 degrees, the action inside the Concordia University field house in Seward heated up as teams got their first taste of spring sports.

The Arlington Eagles came away with the boys team title scoring 66 points to runner-up Howells-Dodge which finished with 60.

Three area teams were in action on Friday during the Forest Division of the meet. Fillmore Central battled their way to a fifth place finish with 37 points, High Plains was 10th with 18 and Centennial pulled up in 11th with 16 points.

The only team to post an event title was the Panther 4x400 meter relay which ran a time of 3:52.95. Runners are listed in the results below.

Fillmore Central’s Eli Myers cleared 6-0 in the high jump and took second while the 4x800 relay accounted for eight of the team’s 37 points with a second place effort. Members are listed below in the results.

The best High Plains finish of the day went to Gavin Morris in the 200 where he took second with a clocking of 24.76 and Haden Helgoth placed third in the 1600 with a time 5:12.68.

Centennial senior Jayde Gumaer recorded a distance of 43-3 in the shot put and took second, while in the same event Paul Fehlhafer was fifth with a throw of 40-11 ¾.

John Fehlhafer was fourth in the 800 and Camden Winkelman was fifth in the pole vault.

Fillmore Central will be at the Thayer Central invite today in Hebron, while the High Plains Storm will travel to Central City along with Cross County for the Merrick County invite.

Centennial will see action on Friday at the Louisville quad.

Team scoring-1.Arlington 66; 2.Howells-Dodge 60; 3T.Central City 43; 3T.Schuyler 43; 5.Fillmore Central 37; 6.Doniphan-Trumbull 30; 7.Archbishop Bergan 29; 8.Yutan 27; 9.Mead 19; 10.High Plains 18; 11.Centennial 16; 12.Omaha Brownell-Talbot 14; 13.Osceola 8; 14T.Weeping Water 7; 14T.Winside 7; 16.Meridian 6; 17.Deshler 4.

All event winners and area athletes who medaled.

Field Events

Shot Put-1.Jestin Bayer, H-D 46-0; 2.Jayde Gumaer, CENT 43-3; 5.Paul Fehlhafer, CENT 40-11 ¾.

Long Jump-1.Kaden Foust, ARL 20-5 ¼.

Triple Jump-1.Truman Ryan, CC 39-8 ¾

Pole Vault-1.Austin McCulloch, SCH 11-0; 5.Camden Winkelman, CENT 10-0; 6.Camden Morris, HP 9-6.

High Jump-1.Lance Brester, H-D 6-0; 2.Eli Myers, FC 6-0

Running Events

4x800 Relay-1.Arlington 8:43.18 (MR); 2.Fillmore Central 9:22.99 (Ashtin Clark, Aiden Hinrichs, Austin Wurtz, Cole Nedrow)

60-meter hurdles-1.Tyler Carroll, CC 8.27 (MR); 6.Brodey Spurling, HP 10.46

60-1.Kade McIntyre, ABB 7.23; 6.Kale Perkins, FC 7.56

200-1.Trevor Brainard, ABB 24.74; 2.Gavin Morris, HP 24.76

400-1.Gavin Bywater, SCH 53.43; 5.Cole Nedrow, FC 56.39.

800-1.Dallin Franzluebbers, ARL 2:14.35; 4.John Fehlhafer, CEN 2:19.12; 5.Cooper Schelkopf, FC 2:19.27

1600-1.Nolan May, ARL 4:51.17; 3.Haden Helgoth, HP 5:12.68

3200-1.Adolfo Manzano, SCH 11:24.12; 3.Coooper Schelkopf, FC 11:29.55.

4x400 relay-1.Fillmore Central 3:52.95 (Austin Wurtz, Cole Nedrow, Luke Kimbrough, Aiden Hinrichs); 5.High Plains 3:58.69 (Haden Helgoth, Brodey Spurling, Carter Urkoski, Lance Russell)