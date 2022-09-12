Panthers stay unbeaten, edge Broncos in defensive battle

UTICA – Friday night saw a pair of undefeated SNC rivals clash, as Fillmore Central hit the road to take on Centennial. The affair can only be described as a defensive slugfest, but in the end the Panthers held on late for a 13-6 win to improve to 3-0 and spoil the Broncos’ homecoming game.

“(It was) another great team win for this group, a hard fought victory against a very solid Centennial squad,” Panthers head coach Gabriel Eberhardt said after the game. “Our offense was able to play turnover free football and our defense had another outstanding performance. We continue to improve on the little things each week and that is something that is exciting to see.”

After both sides went three-and-out to open the game, Fillmore Central marched down the field on its next possession. On third down inside the red zone, Kade Cooper found running back Keegan Theobald, who strolled into the end zone untouched from 9 yards out to put the Panthers in front 6-0 with 4:50 remaining in the opening stanza.

The visitors struck again early in the second quarter as Treven Stassines plunged over the goal line from 2 yards out to make it 13-0 with 8:47 remaining in the half.

Centennial’s offense, which had been completely stymied through the first period and change, finally moved the ball on its next drive, advancing into the red zone. However, the Broncos came up empty when Stassines picked off Maj Nisly’s third-down pass in the end zone.

Both defenses remained locked in as the game wore on, and the scoreboard still read 13-0 in favor of Fillmore Central late in the third quarter.

However, on third-and-14, Nisly connected with Shawn Rathjen for a 19-yard strike to put Centennial on the board with 55 seconds left in the frame. Fillmore Central blocked the extra-point, but a defensive penalty allowed for another chance – which the Panthers also blocked to maintain a 13-6 cushion.

The Broncos had a couple opportunities in the fourth quarter but could not even the score, and Fillmore Central moved into scoring range late with a chance to put the game away. The Panthers reached the Centennial 14-yard line but could not convert a field-goal try on fourth-and-8, giving the hosts one more chance to force overtime.

Centennial took over with 2:17 left and one timeout remaining, but a second-down sack and ensuing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty set up fourth-and-20 from deep in their own territory. Nisly’s desperation heave fell harmlessly to the turf, and the Panthers survived a testy affair 13-6.

Fillmore Central utilized a balanced offensive attack to outgain Centennial 246-144. The Panthers ran 37 times for 127 yards as seven different players carried the ball at least once, led by Stassines’ 43 yards and one score on nine carries.

The junior also completed three of six passes for 51 yards, while Cooper finished an efficient 7 for 8 for 68 yards and a touchdown to Theobald.

Kimbrough finished as the Panthers’ leading receiver with four receptions for 61 yards.

Nisly went 10 of 19 for 81 yards with a score and a pick, and the senior also carried the rock 16 times for 52 of the Broncos’ 62 rushing yards. Alex Hirschfeld led Centennial’s receiving corps with six grabs for 38 yards, while Rathjen hauled in four receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Aiden Hinrichs led Fillmore Central with 11 tackles (including two for loss), Hunter Lukes recorded a sack and Stassines notched a pick for the game’s only turnover.

Breckin Schoepf paced the Broncos with 10 tackles, while Rathjen came up with a sack and Levi Zimmer forced a fumble that Fillmore Central recovered.