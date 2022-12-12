Panthers split weekend road action

CENTURA – The Fillmore Central Panthers boy’s basketball team put their first ‘W’ in the books on Friday night with a 65-50 win at Centura.

On Saturday night they dropped a 57-31 decision to 4-0 Freeman on the Falcons home floor.

Fillmore Central 65 Centura 50

The Panthers wasted little time in dictating the flow of the matchup as they raced to an 18-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Fillmore Central led 31-16 at the break and the second half was played on even terms with both teams scoring 34 points.

FC (1-3) was led in scoring by Dan Stoner with 23 points, Carson Asche added 16 and Jayden Wolf tossed in 10.

The Panthers hit three 3-pointers in the win.

Centura was led in scoring by Kellen Fries with 16 and Carter Noakes added 10.

Fillmore Central 18 13 13 21-65

Centura 3 13 16 18-50

Freeman 57 Fillmore Central 31

The Falcons jumped out to a 17-8 lead after the first eight minutes and the hosts led 24-13 at the break.

Freeman continued to build on their lead as they used a 19-6 run in the third quarter to open the deficit to 43-19 through three quarters.

The Panthers were led by Jarin Tweedy with eight and Keegan Theobald added five.

The Falcons were led by Carter Niles with 17 and Carter Ruse chipped in with 15.

Fillmore Central 8 5 6 12-31

Freeman 17 7 19 14-57