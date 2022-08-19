Panthers split pair of games at Centura/Central Valley tri

CENTURA - The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers hit the road on Thursday night to Centura and came away with a 1-1 record.

The Panthers lost a tough opener to Centura/Central Valley 7-6, but bounced back in a big way with a four-inning, 13-2 win over the Minden Whippets.

FCEMF 13, Minden 2

The offense came alive for the Panthers as they pounded out 12 hits and scored all the runs they would need in the bottom of the first with a four spot.

The Panthers would add four more in the second and five in the third as they rolled to the 13-2 win and evened their record at 1-1.

Leading the offense was junior Kaili Head who was 3 for 3 at the dish, scored three times and drove in four runs. Head also homered in the win and she also stroked a triple and a double.

Carly Lukes, a sophomore, was 2 for 2 with a double and she also drove in four runs. Shelby Lawver had two hits, both doubles in two at bats and she accounted for an RBI. Sophomore Ashley Braun was 2 for 3 with a run scored.

The Panthers pounded out eight extra base hits in the win as Addi Treinen also hammered a double. Both Lilly Ellison and Faith Engle stole two bases.

On the bump, Braun went the distance and allowed just four hits, two runs, one was earned and she recorded four strikeouts.

No stats were available for the Minden team.

Minden (0-2) 011 0-2 4

FCEMF (1-1) 445 0-13 12

Centura/Central Valley 7, FCEMF 6

The Panthers jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first, but the host Centura/Central Valley Diamonds answered with three in the bottom of the frame and four in the third to take a lead they would never relinquish.

The Panthers managed just five hits as Ellison was 2 for 2 with a run scored, two RBIs and a double. The other three hits were from Head with a double and one RBI; Lawver had a hit and scored a run while Engle posted a hit and one RBI.

Both Amy Lauby and Braun saw time on the mound. Lauby tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowed eight hits, seven runs of which five were earned, and six Ks. Braun worked one frame and her slate was clean with a strikeout.

Centura/Central Valley stats were not available.

FCEMF returns to the diamond today in Wahoo for the Bishop Neumann tri. The Centennial Broncos will also be in action in Wahoo.

FCEMF (0-1) 500 1-6 7 1

CCVHS (1-0) 304 0-7 8 3