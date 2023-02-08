FAIRFIELD – The Fillmore Central Panthers hit the road Tuesday night for a hoops doubleheader at Sandy Creek and came away with a split, as the Panther girls dropped a 45-33 decision but the boys picked up a hard-fought 52-49 victory.

Fresh off Saturday’s overtime win over David City for the SNC title, the Fillmore Central boys raced out to a 27-21 lead over the Cougars at halftime. Sandy Creek used an 11-6 run in the third quarter to cut the deficit to one point heading to the final eight minutes, but the Panthers outscored the hosts 19-17 in the final stanza to stave off the Cougars with a 52-49 win.

Fillmore Central only knocked down two 3-pointers in the game but still finished with 21 total field goals thanks to a strong presence inside the arc.

Jarin Tweedy finished with a team-high 11 points, while Carson Asche followed with nine and Luke Kimbrough added eight. Kade Cooper netted seven points, Jayden Wolf tallied six and Kiffin Theobald notched five.

David Hagglund and Keegan Theobald rounded out the scoring effort with four and two points, respectively.

Oliver Oglesby poured in a game-high 16 points and Ethan Shaw added 14 as the duo combined for 30 of the Cougars’ 49 points.

Sandy Creek 45, Fillmore Central 33

In the girls game, the Panthers were unable to overcome a slow start as Sandy Creek led 21-9 at halftime and held serve down the stretch for a 45-33 win.

Freshman Emma Fisher led the Cougars with 12 points on 6 of 10 shooting. Team and individual stats for Fillmore Central were not available.