Panthers secure SNC road win at Heartland with fast start

HENDERSON – A 19-6 first quarter run by Fillmore Central gave the Panthers all the separation they needed as they stormed past the Heartland Huskies 58-34 on Thursday night in girls action.

Junior Panther Kaili Head had a huge game as she was 9 of 18 from the field and hit 4 of 10 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 24 points. She also hit both of her free throws and added five rebounds and three assists.

Senior Faith Engle was the only other Fillmore Central player to reach double figures as she finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

FC (7-6) was 21 of 52 from the field for 40% and they connected on 6 of 20 3-pointers for 30%. The Panthers were 10 of 17 at the free throw line.

The Panthers held a 44-34 rebounding advantage, but did commit 21 turnovers to the Huskies 14.

Heartland (2-10) was led by senior Lilly Carr with 10 points, while senior Felicity Johnson chipped in with six. The Huskies were 15 of 69 from the field for 22% and 2 of 10 on 3-point shots. Heartland was 2 of 7 at the line.

Junior Allie Boehr and Carr each snagged seven rebounds. Carr also had three assists while sophomore Emersyn Oswald had five steals.

Fillmore Central travels to David City today, while Heartland hosts Deshler tonight.

Fillmore Central (7-6) 19 17 12 10-58

Heartland (2-10) 6 12 8 8-34