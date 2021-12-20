Panthers second at Dan Mowinkel Wrestling Invite

By News-Times Staff

Panthers place second at 2021 Dan Mowinkel Invite

LOGAN VIEW – The Milford Eagles, ranked No. 2 in the Class C Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association-Huskerland team rankings, out lasted the Fillmore Central Panthers 156-142 at the Dan Mowinkel Logan View Invite on Saturday.

*All rankings courtesy of NSWCA-Huskerland ratings.

The Panthers crowned one champion Saturday as Aidan Trowbridge at 113 pounds improved to 12-2 with a win in the championship match against Cooper Rea of Milford by pin in 5:05. Trowbridge defeated Brett Miller of Superior to earn his spot in the finals by pin in 1:29.

In one of the most anticipated matches of the day, No. 1 Alex Schademann (15-1) at 132 took on No. 2 Eli Vondra of Milford in a semifinal match. Vondra (19-1) scored the 7-6 decision and Schademann went on to a third place finish with a 6-4 win over Lance Olberding of Fort Calhoun. Schademann had defeated Vondra earlier in the year and these two could wrestle each other several more times this year.