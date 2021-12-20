Panthers second at Dan Mowinkel Wrestling Invite

By News-Times Staff
Panthers place second at 2021 Dan Mowinkel Invite
LOGAN VIEW – The Milford Eagles, ranked No. 2 in the Class C Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association-Huskerland team rankings, out lasted the Fillmore Central Panthers 156-142 at the Dan Mowinkel Logan View Invite on Saturday.
*All rankings courtesy of NSWCA-Huskerland ratings.
The Panthers crowned one champion Saturday as Aidan Trowbridge at 113 pounds improved to 12-2 with a win in the championship match against Cooper Rea of Milford by pin in 5:05. Trowbridge defeated Brett Miller of Superior to earn his spot in the finals by pin in 1:29.
In one of the most anticipated matches of the day, No. 1 Alex Schademann (15-1) at 132 took on No. 2 Eli Vondra of Milford in a semifinal match. Vondra (19-1) scored the 7-6 decision and Schademann went on to a third place finish with a 6-4 win over Lance Olberding of Fort Calhoun. Schademann had defeated Vondra earlier in the year and these two could wrestle each other several more times this year.
Other third place efforts went to Noah Monroe (9-6) at 138 pounds, Aiden Hinrichs (14-3), ranked No. 6 at 145 and Markey Hinrichs at 285 who is 13-3 on the season.
At 126 pounds, Dylan Gewecke (14-3) was fourth and Trevin Stassiness (14-3) at 152 was also fourth.
Seven of the Panther wrestlers who took to the mats on Saturday came home with medals.
Fillmore Central will be in Albion for a dual with Class B No. 10 Boone Central today.
The Panthers will host their Holiday Tournament next Wednesday at Fillmore Central with action getting underway at 9 a.m.
Team scores-1.Milford 156, 2.Fillmore Central 142, 3.Columbus Lakeview 138.5, 4.Battle Creek 129, 5.Logan View 124, 6.Superior 113, 7.Howells-Dodge 91, 7T.Syracuse 91, 9.Fort Calhoun 70.5, 10.Tekamah-Herman 55, 11.Lincoln Northeast 50, 12.Columbus Scotus 32, 13.North Bend Central 28, 14.Logan View JV 13, 15.Southern 8.