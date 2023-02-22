CENTRAL CITY – The Aurora boys raced out to an 11-5 lead over Fillmore Central after eight minutes and padded their cushion to 24-10 at halftime. The early surge gave the Huskies all the momentum they needed as they rolled to a 57-34 win over the Panthers in the C1-8 subdistrict finals Tuesday night.

Aurora put the game on ice with an 18-9 run in the third quarter and then slammed the door with a 15-11 edge in the final stanza. The Huskies knocked down 22 shots from the floor, including nine 3-pointers.

Fillmore Central, meanwhile, connected on 13 field goals with four coming from beyond the arc. Luke Kimbrough paced the Panthers with eight points and Jarin Tweedy netted six, while David Hagglund added four.

Cooper Schelkopf, Carson Asche and Trevor Roach each tallied three points and Kade Cooper, Jayden Wolf and Cole Nedrow rounded out the scoring with two apiece.

After a rough start to the year, Fillmore Central closes the season with a 16-8 record. The Panthers claimed their first SNC title in nearly two decades and won nine of their final 10 games. seniors Hagglund, Wolf and Keegan Theobald suited up for the final time in their Fillmore Central careers Tuesday night.