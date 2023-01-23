Panthers score 254.5 points shattering team record at Louisville Invite

LOUISVILLE – Just last weekend the Fillmore Central Panthers set a new school record with 203 points while winning the Gibbon Invite.

On Friday at the Louisville Invite they shattered that record scoring 254.5 points and crowning eight individual champions on their way to the team title.

They also set another school record by sending 10 wrestlers out of 14 weight classes to the finals.

The Panthers 254.5 points were 111 points ahead of second place Platteview with 143.5 and third place went to Johnson County Central with 129.5.

Two wrestlers, bit claiming individual championships also recorded their 100th career win. At 132 Dylan Gewecke improved to 29-4 as he won his title match against Levi Boardman of JCC.

Also picking up win No. 100 was Treven Stassiness (37-5) at 160 pounds as he defeated Terry Trew of JCC in the finals.

Other bracket champions included; Travis Meyer (38-2) at 126 pounds; senior Alex Schademann (41-0) at 138 pounds; Aiden Hinrichs (34-6) at 145 pounds; Dominic Harding (18-17) at 170 pounds; Jackson Turner (34-6) at 182 pounds and Markey Hinrichs (35-3) at 285 pounds.

Second places went to Wyatt Rayburn (14-12) at 152 pounds and Hunter Lukes (20-19) at 220 pounds.

Girls

The girl’s portion of the Louisville Invite went to the Omaha Marian girls who rolled up 143 points to second place Crete who was less than four points back at 139.5.

Third was Seward with 123, fourth went to Omaha Westside and fifth to Omaha North.

Fillmore Central placed ninth with 52 points in a field of 17 teams.

The Panthers did not have a champion in Louisville, but they did send two of the six girls that did compete to the finals.

At 100 pounds, sophomore Angelina Schademann (21-7) lost her finals bout to No. 1 rated Payton Thiele of Louisville by major decision 16-3.

At 110 pounds, Sarah Turner made the finals but fell short losing to Palmyra’s Bettie Chambers by pin at 3:16.

The only other medal won by the Panthers girls went to JoLee Gewecke (25-10) who finished in fourth place.

The Southern Nebraska Conference championships will be held at Centennial on Saturday, January 28 at 10 a.m.