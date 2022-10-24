Panthers scorch Wood River with 55-point first half

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers put an exclamation point on the regular season Friday night with a 55-12 win over the Wood River Eagles in the season finale.

The Panthers (7-2) scored 27 points in the first quarter and went one better in the second, scoring all 55 points in the first half on their way to a 55-12 win over the Eagles.

The victory earned the Panthers their first state playoff berth since 2014 when they traveled to Oakland-Craig and lost in the first round of the Class C2 playoffs 47-19.

Now, eight years later, the Panthers will make a return trip to Oakland to face the O-C Knights in the first round of the C2 playoffs this Friday night. The Knights come in with a record of 7-2 as do the Panthers.

This past Friday night the Panthers were off and running early as Keegan Theobald scored on runs of 12 and 20 yards less than five minutes into the game. FC led 13-0 at that point. Before the first 12 minutes came to a close Fillmore Central had upped the lead to 27-0 as Kade Cooper scored on a 5-yard run and Luke Kimbrough went over from 7 yards out.

Cooper hit Jarin Tweedy on a 42-yard strike; Treven Stassiness found Kimbrough on a 55-yard toss and Cooper and Dan Stoner closed out the scoring with runs of 30 and 31 yards respectively.

Stoner led the ground game with 4 carries for 77 yards; Theobald ran the ball six times for 60 yards and Trevor Roach carried the ball eight times for 66 yards.

Both Tweedy and Kimbrough had one reception, both for touchdowns.

FC finished the night with 456 yards including 354 yards on the ground and 102 through the air on 3 of 4 passing. The Eagles had a total offense of 190 yards.

The defense was led by Kiffin Theobald with three solo tackles and 10 assisted, Aiden Hinrichs had 12 stops; Roach added 10. Keegan Theobald had eight tackles, one for loss, and an interception. Tweedy had two picks in the win.

“It was just another great performance from this group. Very impressed with how we played tonight,” said Fillmore Central head coach Gabriel Eberhardt. “It was a great way to finish the regular season before the playoffs start. Being 1-0 has been our goal every week this season and that will not change this week as we get ready for the playoffs.“

Wood River (5-4) 0 12 0 0-12

Fillmore Central (7-2 27 28 0 0-55