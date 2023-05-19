OMAHA – After two days of competition in Classes A and B, Classes C and D took the stage Thursday at the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships. Two of the three area schools – Cross County and Fillmore Central – recorded medalists on the opening day of the Class C meet, while Centennial secured some berths in Saturday’s finals.

Angie Schademann capped a breakthrough season for the Panthers in the pole vault with another strong showing at state. The sophomore – who was a seventh-place state medalist in the event as a freshman – needed just one attempt to clear each of her first three heights at 9-6, 10-0 and 10-6.

“I was focusing on calming myself down, treating it like a regular meet because my nerves end up getting the best of me at moments,” she said of her mindset entering the day. “I got a good sleep last night, came here and was like I know I can do it, so let’s go compete.”

By that point, Schademann was just one of four competitors still alive; Kearney Catholic’s Alyssa Onnen also made it over the bar on her first crack at 10-6, while Superior’s Sadie Rempel needed two chances and Battle Creek’s Mya Zohner used all three attempts to clear the height.

Schademann failed to match her personal best at 11 feet even, but when Rempel and Zohner also came up short at that height, the sophomore notched a runner-up finish and brought a silver medal home for the Panthers.

“It means a lot. I’m pretty happy with second, and going from seventh to second is a big jump on the podium so I’m just really happy about it,” she said. “It was a great track season, and I made a lot of progress, which was great.”

Onnen, a freshman, eventually cleared 12-4 to win the event going away. After the medal presentation, Schademann – who said she wants to win a state title at some point during her career – noted the mark gave her something to focus on in the offseason.

“It definitely is going to drive my training this summer,” she said. “I’m going to work 100 times harder because it means that much to me to get on the top of that podium next year.”

Schademann wasn’t Fillmore Central’s only success story Friday, as senior Eli Myers capped his career with a state medal in the high jump. Myers cleared the bar on his first crack at each of 5-10, 6-0 and 6-2, but he came up short of breaking his own school record and failed to make it over at 6-4.

Still, Myers’ performance was good enough to land on the podium with a seventh-place medal.

The Panthers’ 4x800 relay also competed Friday, as Aiden Hinrichs, Cooper Schelkopf, Cole Nedrow and Chase Myers clocked in at 8:39.85 and finished 12th.

Cross County medaled two athletes on the opening day of the Class C meet, both on the girls side. Kylee Krol tied her PR when she cleared the bar at 9-6 in the pole vault; the junior eventually landed on the podium with a seventh-place finish.

Classmate Sarah Forsberg also secured a state medal, as the junior leapt 17-1 in the long jump and finished fifth.

The Cougars’ Lilly Peterson also competed Friday, where the junior placed 18th in the discus with a throw of 112-7. On the boys’ side, Alex Noyd tallied a 12th-place finish in the shot put with a heave of 49-5½, while James Elgin recorded a 41-2 in the triple jump to finish 16th.

In the 300-meter hurdles, Cross County senior Jackson Lindburg clocked in at 41.58 and finished 11th, missing out on a spot in the finals.

Centennial did not score any points on the opening day at state, but sprinter Savannah Horne qualified for the finals in both her individual events. The junior speedster tallied the top time in the 100 prelims at 12.41 seconds and ran the 200 in 20.03 seconds; that mark was the third-best time of the preliminaries.

The Broncos’ Cambria Saunders also ran in the 100 prelims, where the senior finished 19th with a time of 12.99 seconds. Centennial’s 4x800 relay quartet of Cora Payne, Karley Naber, Ella Wambold and Grace Schernikau clocked in at 10:30.10 and placed 12th.

Clinton Turnbull also recorded a 12th-place finish for the Broncos in the boys’ 3200, which he ran in 10:30.53.

Fillmore Central closes the state meet with two points on the boys side and eight for the girls. The Panthers sat in a tie for 10th in the girls standings, just ahead of Cross County in 13th with six points.

While the Panthers saw all of their state qualifiers compete Friday, the Cougars and Broncos will both be back in action Saturday for the fourth and final day of the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships.