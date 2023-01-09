 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Panthers run the gauntlet at Tri-County and go 8-0

TRI-COUNTY – The Fillmore Central boys wrestling team competed at the two-day Tri-County Duals and when the final whistle blew the Panthers had posted an 8-0 record and crowned four champions.

Finishing in second place was Republic County, a rated school out of Kansas. Columbus Lakeview rated in Class B was third, Falls City was fourth and Tri-County finished fifth.

Here are the results in each dual for the Panthers

Round 1 defeated Centura 66-6

Round 2 defeated Weeping Water 54-25

Round 3 defeated Tri-County 45-29

Round 4 defeated Auburn 54-16

Round 5 BYE

Round 6 defeated Lakeview 36-24

Round 7 defeated Albany 72-6

Round 8 defeated Falls City 57-24

Round 9 defeated Republic County 38-32

Fillmore Central wrestler results

WT Name Dual Record Season Record

120-Brenner McCann-Coen 4-4 (5-18)

126-Travis Meyer 8-0 (29-1) CHAMP

132-Dylan Gewecke 7-1 (17-4) RUNNER-UP

138-Alex Schademann 8-0 (31-0) CHAMP

145-Chase Myers 5-3 (7-7)

152-Aiden Hinrichs 7-1 (25-5) RUNNER-UP

160-Treven Stassines 7-1 (26-5) RUNNER-UP

170-Dom Harding 3-5 (12-12)

182-JacksonTurner 8-0 (24-6) CHAMPION

195-Blake Nun 5-3 (14-16)

220-Hunter Lukes 3-5 (13-14)

285-Markey Hinrichs 8-0 (27-2) CHAMP

Fillmore Central will be at the Centennial Quad on Thursday.

