Panthers roll to district finals

GENEVA – Rallying behind a sizzling offense, the top-seeded Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers racked up 26 runs in two games en route to the C-6 subdistrict title Monday.

“We hit the ball really well. I knew coming into both games teams that score 10 runs tend to win,” head coach Aaron Lauby said after a 13-1 win over Centennial in the subdistrict finals. “I think with our pitching we can win most games, but it takes 10 (runs) because in the postseason crazy things happen. If you can limit those big innings, two runs or less in an inning, you’re going to have a good chance of winning. We did that today.”

Centennial struck first in the subdistrict final on Cora Hoffschneider’s RBI single to left field in the top of the first inning, but from there it was all FCEMF. Senior centerfielder Shelby Lawver crushed a solo shot over the fence in right-center field to lead off the bottom of the first, and the Panthers never looked back.

Faith Engle put FCEMF on top with an RBI double and Lilly Ellison followed up with a two-run jack, the Panthers’ second blast of the inning. In the blink of an eye, the hosts held a 4-1 lead.

Leading 5-1 with two runners on and nobody out in the bottom of the second, Kaili Head cashed in with a two-run single. Calli Gonzalez added a two-RBI single of her own on a shot up the middle later in the frame, and an Ashley Braun walk with the bases loaded gave the Panthers an 11-1 cushion with two innings in the books.

FCEMF then put it away with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third, the final of which came on Amy Lauby’s RBI single to invoke the 12-run rule and send the Panthers to the district finals with a 13-1 win. It was the junior’s second hit of the game, fifth knock of the day and fourth RBI of the sub-district.

“It’s funny you bring that up because back in March when she told me she wasn’t going out for track, I told her you’ve got to get a lot better or else you won’t be in the softball lineup either,” Aaron Lauby said. “That was kind of a tough conversation I had with her because she’s been a solid pitcher for us for years, but there’s no guarantee. I told her as a hitter you’ve got to make some improvements, and she did.”

Amy Lauby was also the winning pitcher for both games, allowing one run on four hits with a pair of Ks in the victory over Centennial.

FCEMF 13, Highway 91 5

FCEMF scored in every inning, as the offense was more than enough to overcome some shaky defense in a 13-5 win over Highway 91.

Lawver went 4 for 4 at the dish to pace the Panthers, racking up a double, a two-run home run and a pair of singles. The senior drove in a pair of runs and swiped two bases as she helped ensure her prep career would last at least one more game.

“This year, I’ve definitely been hitting well compared to the past couple years,” she said. “It just means more being a senior, knowing I can hit that well for my team and leaving it all on the field.”

Behind her, Lauby went 3 for 3 with a double, homer and three RBIs, while Ellison went 3 for 3 with a walk and a pair of doubles while driving in two runs. Lauby and Lawver both finished a triple shy of the cycle, and together the trio combined for 10 of the Panthers’ 13 hits and drove in seven runs.

“It’s been really big,” Lauby said of her offensive production. “My freshman year I didn’t contribute at all in the lineup, and then I realized how much I appreciated people that did hit. This year, I’m just glad I can contribute.”

Head finished with one hit but collected a pair of RBIs, while Braun drove in a run on her one hit. The Panthers’ other knock came off the bat of Emma Meyer.

Lauby picked up the win, allowing five runs – three earned – on six hits with six Ks in five innings of work.

Centennial 13, Pierce 8

Trailing 7-5 entering the bottom of the sixth, the Broncos erupted for eight runs to rally for a win over Pierce and reach the sub-district finals.

Rylee Menze started the sixth-inning rally with RBI double to the gap in left-center, cutting the Bluejays’ lead to one and would come around to score on an error to tie the game. Hoffschneider ripped an RBI double into left field and Lillian Butzke followed with an RBI triple off the right-field wall to make it 9-7, soon to be 10-7 on Libbie Kubicek’s run-scoring single.

The Broncos tacked on three more thanks to a two-out error and held serve in the top of the seventh to clinch the win.

Horne and Hoffschneider led Centennial with a pair of hits apiece. Horne picked up a no-decision in the circle, allowing seven runs – three earned – on five hits and a pair of walks while fanning seven across five innings.

Riley Ziegler tossed two innings in relief to earn the win, allowing a run on three hits with one K.